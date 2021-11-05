Maybe the Decatur Red Raiders can borrow the Atlanta Braves’ plan for success.
Going into the MLB playoffs, hardly anyone gave the Braves a chance to win the World Series. Heading into Friday’s first round of the state playoffs, not many people are giving the Red Raiders (4-6) a chance on the road at No. 1 Clay-Chalkville (10-0).
“I’ve been reminding the team about how bad the Braves played early in the season,” Decatur head coach Jere Adcock said. “Then they started getting better and made it to the playoffs. Then look what happened.”
The script for both teams is similar. The Red Raiders did get off to a bad start with four losses, including one to Austin by four points and another one to Muscle Shoals by just two points.
Then the Red Raiders bounced back by winning four of their next five. The loss was a squeaker at Cullman, 17-14, that could have easily been a Decatur victory.
No doubt the biggest win of the season came in game No. 9. The Red Raiders went to Athens with a four-game losing streak to their rivals in the North. More importantly there was also a spot in the playoffs for the winner. It was actually a playoff game before the playoffs.
After trailing by 13 points at halftime, Decatur outscored Athens, 35-0, in the second half to take a 56-34 win over the defending region champion.
Decatur closed out the season with a disappointing 21-7 loss at home to Huntsville last Friday. The emotions of the win over Athens may have left the Red Raiders a little flat for the season finale. A victory would have meant a .500 record, but the 4-6 mark matches the win total for the two previous seasons combined.
“I watched the Braves celebrate winning the World Series and it was like seeing a bunch of high school kids celebrating a big win,” Adcock said. “They talked about how much they loved playing together and how much winning with their teammates meant.
“I see a lot of that in our kids. They’ve been through a lot the last few years. They’ve been placed in some tough situations, but no matter how bad it got they responded by believing in each other. ”
Two Red Raiders who believe in their team are junior receiver Jayden Brown and junior defensive back ZJ Matthews Jr. They have been big playmakers for Decatur this season.
“There have been some people who have congratulated us on winning four games this season, but it’s really been a disappointing season,” Brown said. “Winning just four games was not on our list of goals.”
Brown leads the team with 33 catches for 705 yards and five touchdowns. He had the big play in last week’s season finale vs. Huntsville by turning a 25-yard pass reception into a 75-yard scoring play that ended with a 50-yard sprint to the end zone.
Matthews led Decatur with 11 tackles vs. Huntsville. He’s got 55 for the season from his safety position. On a lot of those tackles he was the last man standing in keeping an opponent from scoring.
“I think we go into the playoffs undervalued,” Matthews said. “Our record is deceiving. We are a much better team. The key is going to be getting off to a great start. That’s really hurt us all season
“If you don’t get off to a great start in the playoffs, the game can get out of hand in a hurry. We want to compete from start to finish.”
Brown and Matthews are part of a talented junior class that made its mark last season. Many of them started on the varsity as sophomores. After two seasons of solid playing time, they have a lot of experience to mix with their talent. That can’t hurt when they visit Clay-Chalkville. It really bodes well for the program next season.
“Clay-Chalkville will be a big test for our team,” Brown said. “To compete with the best we have to play our best and I think we will.”
That attitude worked for Decatur in 2018. The Red Raiders were a No. 4 seed on the road at No. 1 seed and undefeated Jackson-Olin. They played their best and left with a 35-32 victory.
“It would really be special if we could repeat what that 2018 team did,” Brown said.
