Former Decatur High standout Enrico "Rico" Pickett II's basketball journey has taken him to the University of Alabama where he was a rare freshman starting point guard, throughout the world and back.
He dreamed of leaving the college game after only one year and enjoying a long career in the NBA. However, his playing career took an unexpected turn. That turn led Pickett to eventually discover what he now calls his "true calling.”
Pickett, 34, accepted a job in April as men's basketball coach at Tennessee Valley Prep Sports Academy in Huntsville, a post-graduate institution for former high school athletes with aspirations of playing in college.
The new coach brings with him a wealth of experience about the highs and lows that can come while playing basketball and living life in general.
"My life experience, my playing experience is my coaching experience," Pickett said.
Tennessee Valley Prep owner, president and executive director Mirael Parker has been pleased with Pickett's early performance.
"Hiring him has been awesome. We have had an overwhelming response from students wanting to be a part of the program under his leadership," Parker said.
Going off course
This path Picket has taken to Tennessee Valley Prep is not how he initially envisioned his career playing out.
"I had this big (plan). 'I'm going to go to college for one year,'" Pickett said. "'Then I'm going to play in the NBA for 15 years and make all this money.' God had a different plan for me."
Pickett starred in high school under former Decatur coach Jamie Lee and graduated in 2007 as the school's all-time scoring leader.
He moved on to Alabama, and his freshman season in 2007-08 with the Crimson Tide started well. He became just the fourth true freshman in school history to start at point guard in the season opener. Only Ennis Whatley (1982), Mo Williams (2002) and Ronald Steele (2005) had previously accomplished that feat.
However, Pickett left the program following a season marred by two suspensions. He didn’t leave for the NBA draft, as he planned, but to play at Miami Dade Community College as a sophomore from 2008-09 and afterward to Manhattan College as a junior. There he led the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference in scoring with 17.7 points per game during the 2009-10 season.
In 2010 Pickett began his professional career. Not where he had hoped in the NBA, but instead in Russia. Stops in Germany, France, Turkey, the Dominican Republic and Lithuania rounded out his playing career.
"I decided to leave early (from college) to go overseas for six months because at the time I had a child (a son, Enrico III) on the way," Pickett said. "The way my home life situation was, we were in financial need to go make some money."
Playing basketball and living in another country proved to be challenging.
"I was like a fish out of water," Pickett said. “I was thankful for the opportunity."
Pickett’s pro career ended in 2015 after a season in Lithuania.
"At first I was down and depressed about it," Pickett said. "I had other offers to play but I had lost my love for playing the game.”
In addition to searching for his purpose after no longer playing basketball, he and his wife divorced.
"It was rocky for me," Pickett said. "I was bouncing back and forth from job to job. I couldn't really find my niche."
Fortunately for Pickett, he found mentorship from someone who directed him toward what would become his new role in basketball.
Rewards of 'helping a kid'
Chester Maurice Ayers, director of the Oak Park Boys & Girls Club in Decatur, offered Pickett a job as a gym teacher in 2020.
"Kids took to him because of his demeanor," Ayers said. "It's something that isn't taught. Either you've got it or you don't.
"Any kid that he's around, they automatically took to him. Parents come to him for advice on how to get their kids to do certain things. It's a blessing seeing that you can impact somebody like that."
Ayers' encouragement and working with the youth profoundly impacted Pickett, too.
"It was the biggest thing in the world for me because it humbled me," Pickett said. "Being a point guard, giving an assist to somebody makes you feel like you scored.
“When you are helping a kid and you see how it starts to help them, it puts a smile on your face. That didn't cost anything. I was just helping to be helping. I started figuring out I could be good at this.”
Ayers also encouraged Pickett to referee youth basketball games.
"I took him to do rec ball in Danville," Ayers said. "The community accepted him pretty quick. Once he saw the other side of refereeing the sport he was asked to be an AAU coach. That's where he really took off."
A natural coach
Pickett's time coaching AAU basketball proved to be highly successful. In the past two years, Pickett’s Alabama Wolves won 10 of 16 tournaments. Five of those championships were in national tournaments.
Pickett's coaching success has been no surprise to his father, Rico Pickett Sr., who is sports coordinator for Decatur Youth Services. Pickett Sr. noticed his son’s interest and attention to detail with basketball at an early age.
"When most kids wanted to run around (at the Carrie Matthews Recreation Center) he'd just be there watching (basketball games)," Pickett Sr. said. "This was his destiny (to coach)."
As he now embraces this "destiny," Pickett recalls some of his difficulties relating with coaches during his playing days that he factors into his approach to addressing players.
"I used to think (Coach Lee) was being unfair for being so hard on me, but now I understand why he did it," Pickett said.
Pickett took accountability for his part in his college struggles and said it is now helping him as a coach.
"At first I used to say it was the coach's fault," Pickett said. "I didn't communicate as well as I could have. Sometimes you have to pull a kid to the side and talk to him one on one."
At Alabama, Pickett struggled under head coach Mark Gottfried's coaching style.
"He was one way with everybody," Pickett said. "I thought I was prepared for it. Physically I was but mentally I wasn't.”
Pickett said he tries to engage with each player on an individual basis rather than use a uniform approach.
With his coaching passion sparked, other coaching offers came Pickett's way.
"(Boys basketball coach) Kori Walker at Decatur High School gave me the opportunity to coach the seventh grade basketball team last year," Pickett said.
Life lessons
The coaching experience at Decatur led to the position with Tennessee Valley Prep, where it’s all about second chances for Mirael Parker’s program.
"Students in our program come from all types of backgrounds. Many of them are excellent athletes who have made poor decisions along the way and therefore missed the opportunity to play collegiate sports at the next level,” Parker said. “Coach Pickett was once that student athlete who didn't always get it right.
“Coach Pickett is perfect for the role. He's a guy that the students can relate to. Because of his mistakes, he's able to teach off the court through his own life lessons."
Pickett does use the lessons he’s learned to connect with his players.
"I've been through exactly what you're doing right now," he tells them. "There's light at the end of the tunnel and it's not over, but it's all in your hands. This can determine the rest of your life.”
The new coach hopes his players take advantage of their opportunities at Tennessee Valley Prep. He hopes when they eventually leave that they have no regrets for their time in the program with him.
"I used to regret things but I don't regret it now because all of it led to here," he said. “I feel like this is my true calling."
