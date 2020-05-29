Decatur High girls basketball has a new leader.
Justin Moore was hired Friday morning as the Decatur girls new head coach.
The 2000 graduate of East Limestone takes over from Grace Newton, who was dismissed after two seasons with a 2-52 record.
Moore comes to Decatur from Robertsdale in Baldwin County. He has also coached girls teams at Saraland, Oak Mountain and Spanish Fort. Moore’s Robertsdale team went 10-12 this past season.
Decatur girls have won three games in the last three years since winning an area championship in 2017. The Red Raiders won five state championships between 1990 and 2000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.