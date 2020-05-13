The Kori Walker era has officially begun at Decatur High.
The 38-year-old Gadsden native was approved as the new boys basketball head coach at Tuesday’s Decatur school board meeting.
“I’m super excited to be the basketball coach at a great school in a great community like Decatur,” Walker said. “I can’t wait to get in the gym and go to work.”
Walker succeeds Sam Brown, 58, who retired after 32 years as a head coach, including his last four at Decatur. There were 51 applications for the Decatur vacancy. Walker was one of 10 invited to interview for the position. The search was led by Decatur City Schools Athletic Director Watt Parker.
“We really feel like he’s going to be a great addition to Decatur and the community,” Parker said. “He’s a great guy with a great family. We did our research and heard nothing but great things about him. He checks all the boxes.”
This is the second big basketball hire in Decatur in the last two years. Major Deacon will be starting his second season at Austin in November. The rival programs will both be directed by coaches in their 30s. Deacon was 30 when he was hired last July.
Decatur is also looking for new girls head coach to replace Grace Newton. The plan was for that position to be filled at Tuesday’s meeting, but, according to Parker, an issue with paperwork has delayed that hire.
Because of the coronavirus situation, the hiring process was different. Each of the interviews was done over the internet. In fact, Walker has yet to step inside the Decatur gym. Parker provided him a video view of the facility with his phone.
“After the interview my wife (Charleena) and I have visited Decatur twice just to look around,” Walker said. “We were impressed. It reminds us of Gadsden in a lot of ways.”
Leaving Gadsden for a new adventure is a big move for Walker and his family. Walker and his wife are both Gadsden High graduates. He played basketball and baseball in high school. Walker was a point guard for two years at Lawson State Community College in Birmingham. He graduated from Jacksonville State in 2004.
Walker’s first coaching job was at what is now Gadsden Middle School. In five years, his seventh and eighth grade boys teams went 106-35.
His next two years were spent at Cherokee County in Centre. His first team went 15-10 and advanced to the Northeast Regional. He left after a 5-19 season in 2011.
Since then, Walker has been an assistant at Gadsden City, head coach at Litchfield Middle, girls assistant at Gadsden City and assistant coach at Gadsden State Community College.
Walker has also been spending a lot of time coaching AAU basketball. He has two sons, Brayden, who will be in the sixth grade, and Carter, a second grader. Brayden has been a star AAU player since he was a first grader playing for a team out of Nashville. Brayden has played on state championship AAU teams for the last two years.
Walker’s daughter, Ashley, will be a junior at Alabama A&M this fall.
“One of the reasons I love coaching so much is the opportunity to be a mentor,” Walker said. “That’s especially true on the high school level. I think I can instill a work ethic that can bring success on the basketball court and in life.”
