Hugh Miller is the director of the baseball umpires association in Etowah County.
One of Miller’s favorite umpires to work with is Kori Walker, who was named Decatur High’s new boys basketball coach this week.
“Decatur is getting a heck of a guy,” Miller said. “I’ve known him for 10 years. When you first meet him, it doesn’t take long for him to leave quite an impression.”
Deddric Tarver is the men’s basketball coach at Gadsden State. Walker has been his assistant for the last three seasons.
“It’s bittersweet seeing him leave. Coach Walker is like a brother to me,” Tarver said. “He’s a great person and a great family man.
“When I say family man, I mean more than just his wife and kids. Every player he coaches becomes part of his family. He’s much more than a basketball coach. He makes an impact on kids and a community that can last a lifetime.”
Walker, 38, is the seventh boys basketball coach at Decatur in the last 60 years. Out of the previous six, only one did not have a previous connection to the school or Morgan County.
The one was Howard Pride, who played in high school at Butler and in college at Vanderbilt. He coached the Red Raiders two seasons, 1999-2000 and 2000-2001. His last team went all the way to the Class 6A state championship game before falling to Sidney Lanier, 64-55. Pride left after his second season to get into college coaching.
Pride was succeeded by his assistant coach Jamie Lee, who played at Decatur. Lee was the Decatur head coach for 15 years. His 2007 team with All-State player Rico Pickett Jr. advanced to the Class 5A state tournament.
Lee left Decatur in 2016. Sam Brown coached the Red Raiders for the last four seasons. He retired in March. Last Thursday, Brown got back into coaching by accepting the job at West Morgan, where he coached before coming to Decatur.
Since 2007, it’s been a low time for Decatur basketball. The Red Raiders have not been back to the Northwest Regional. They have made it to the sub-regional just twice. The school has produced just two All-State players in the last 13 years: Darius Nelson in 2012 and Tyrique Purvis in 2017.
Decatur’s road to the Northwest Regional got a little more difficult under the recent Alabama High School Athletic Association reclassification. After playing in a three-team area with Hartselle and Cullman for two seasons, Muscle Shoals is moving in to make it four teams. Muscle Shoals has advanced to the regional the last five years.
Walker admits to knowing little about Decatur’s past. He’s seen just a snippet of video on last year’s team. Right now he’s looking ahead to the future. Friday morning he visited the school’s gym for the first time.
“I can’t wait to get started,” Walker said. “Nothing gets accomplished without a lot of work in the gym.
“I’m a blue collar guy who is not afraid of hard work. I’ve worked two or three jobs every year since I was in high school. That’s what my parents did to make ends meet when I was growing up.”
Walker played basketball and baseball in high school. He was a point guard for two years at Lawson State Community College in Birmingham. His first experience as a head coach was at what is now Gadsden Middle School. His teams won 106 games in five years.
In 2009, Walker became head coach at Cherokee County in Centre. He was the school’s first black head coach. His first team went 15-10 and advanced to the Northeast Regional. His second team won five games and Walker left.
“That was a challenging experience to say the least,” Walker said. “It did make me a better person for what all I had to go through.”
After one year at Gadsden City High School, Walker moved to Litchfield, a middle school in Gadsden, for three years.
“One year the middle school county tournament was at Rainbow Middle School in Southside,” Miller said. “The moms of the Rainbow basketball players served lunch to all the teams.
“In comes Kori’s team, and they are all wearing coats and ties. Litchfield is probably 95% black. Most of the kids there have what you would not call a home life, but they made an impression. They looked everyone in the eye and thanked them. It tells you a lot about what Kori Walker expects out of his players.”
After two years back at Gadsden City, Walker became Tarver’s assistant at Gadsden State.
“I don’t know what Decatur basketball has been like recently, but I know it’s going to be exciting with Coach Walker in charge,” Tarver said. “I turned our offense over to him and we averaged 80 points a game this season. It was exciting to watch.”
Walker describes his offensive style as one that pushes the ball down the floor.
“We want to be fundamentally fast, but under control,” Walker said. “We want to take quality shots, space the floor and open driving lanes. All that can’t happen without skill development.
“That’s why a strong work ethic is so important to our program. Our core values are going to be play at max effort, be relentless and attack. It’s a blueprint for success that I’ve used before at other places. There’s no reason it can’t work here.”
