DECATUR — Friday night starts a new era of Decatur football.
When the Red Raiders host Mae Jemison at Ogle Stadium, it will be their first game under new head coach Aairon Savage.
While much has been made about Savage taking over and the effect it has on the program, there's an important group that's affected more than anybody else: the players.
Previous head coach Jere Adcock had been the head coach of Decatur since 1995. His handprints were all over the program, from the varsity all the way down to the youth leagues.
Current players knew nothing else but the Adcock way of Decatur football. Now they're learning a whole new culture.
It's been a significant change for them, especially for seniors like Kolby Brown.
"It's different. It's a new play style, new rules, just a new way of doing things," said Brown.
Brown was quick to point out, however, that different doesn't mean bad.
"It's change, but change doesn't have to be a bad thing," Brown said. "Coach Adcock was a great coach, but I like Coach Savage a lot, too. I think he's going to do great things."
Brown is returning as a senior defensive lineman. In 2022, as a junior, he had 42 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and five sacks.
Now as a senior he's being counted on as an important leader to help the team through this transition.
"The best teams that I've ever been around were player-led teams, whether it's high school or college," Savage said. "Colby has phenomenal God-given ability. He's going to be instrumental to what we do on defense and instrumental in the success we have as a team this year."
Brown understands the role he has for the team as he wants to help Decatur continue to reach success.
"I've been playing so long and I know how it is. Coach Savage and I have a similar mindset. We're not here to play around; we're here to work and play to win," said Brown. "I feel like it's my job to help younger guys understand that."
A football program with a strong tradition, Decatur had gone through some bumpy roads prior to last season. From 2017-21, the Red Raiders failed to win more than four games in four of the five seasons
However, last season the Red Raiders had a resurgence, going 9-3 and reaching the second round of the 6A state playoffs.
It was the program's best season since going 10-2 in 2016.
"I can't tell you how amazing that felt," said Brown. "I was on those other teams that went 2-8, 4-6. At the end of the season, we knew we had done something special."
Now with a taste of that success, Brown is hungry for more, and he's not going to let a coaching change alter that.
"We have to work harder than ever, practice harder than ever," said Brown. "It's exciting though, because I think people still view D-high as the underdog. That's motivating because we have something to prove."
Coaching changes don't come around very often at Decatur. Savage is just the 10th coach in the school's history, and only the sixth since 1933. Only one coach since H.L. "Shorty" Ogle took over in 1933 coached newer than 14 seasons at Decatur (Wes Thompson, 1964-66).
Brown is relishing the rare opportunity, hoping that he and his fellow seniors can make an impact on the program that will be felt in years to come.
"This is his (Savage) first year at D-high, so we're all kind of starting new together," Brown said. "I think we will leave a mark."
