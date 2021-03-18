One formula to softball success is to ride the arm of one or two really good pitchers.
Several area teams have followed that formula to good starts thanks to great performances in the pitching circle.
One of those teams is Decatur. The Red Raiders are 5-3 thanks in large part to junior pitcher Madison Murphy. She’s been a breakout star with 13 strikeouts in losses to Athens and Muscle Shoals and 18 strikeouts in a 4-3 win at Hartselle.
Murphy is not too shabby with the bat either. In the Hartselle win, she hit two home runs and drove in all the Decatur runs.
“She would have had a breakout season last year if COVID had not shut the season down,” Decatur coach Rod Lovett said.
Last year’s COVID shutdown hurt every athlete and every team involved in spring sports. Some teams that were heavy with seniors saw promising seasons lost forever. Teams rebuilding with young players ready to get that first taste of success had to wait until this spring.
Decatur softball falls in the latter group. Steve Netherton took over the program five years ago with Lovett as an assistant. They started the rebuilding process with a crew of seventh-graders. One of those young players was Murphy.
“It was a great opportunity to play on the varsity, but we took our lumps,” Murphy said. “We thought we had the chance to compete last year, but this year we were determined to do more than just compete.”
The Red Raiders competed strong on March 4 when Athens came to town. A pitching duel between Murphy and Athens’ Emily Simon went eight innings with the Golden Eagles winning 4-0. Simon threw a no-hitter with 20 strikeouts. Murphy struck out 13.
“Just a couple of bad pitches let that game get away from us,” Murphy said.
A week later the Red Raiders traveled to Hartselle for an area contest with the Tigers.
“It had been a long time since Decatur beat Hartselle,” Murphy said. “The confidence we got from the Athens game really helped us go to Hartselle with a positive attitude.”
Lovett said the confidence and positive attitude is just part of a young team maturing and finding success. One example is Murphy.
“This year she’s a better pitcher because she’s improved on hitting her spots,” Lovett said. “Madison is also more mature.
“Over the years we’ve talked about how you can only control what you can control. She might get upset about a bad at bat or a play not being made out in the field. That’s not happening this year.”
The Red Raiders have an experienced defense backing up Murphy. It starts with junior catcher Olivia Miller.
“Nobody but Olivia has caught me since the eighth grade,” Murphy said. “We know each other well.”
Junior Connie Chiles is at first with junior Peyton Moseley at second, junior Tay Yarbrough at shortstop and senior Makalyn Cowley at third. Cowley has signed to play at Mississippi College for Women.
“Cowley is the real leader of this team,” Murphy said. “We all look up to her. Having someone sign to play in college was a big boost for our team.”
The outfielders are junior Carley Lovett in center with seniors Aaliaya Hullett in left and Janiya Sutherlin in right.
“We’ve taken steps in the right direction,” Lovett said. “It’s because these kids have put in the time and hard work at getting better.”
The Red Raiders are scheduled to travel to Muscle Shoals today. The Hartselle Tigers visit Decatur next Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.