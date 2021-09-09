It’s called the Raider Drill.
Every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, the mental game of preparing for the next opponent gives way to a few minutes of some basic one-on-one competition.
Two players line up in a three-point stance facing each other so close that they can tell the color of the other player’s eyes and maybe even smell what he ate for lunch.
When head coach Jere Adcock blows his whistle, the player fire out at each other at full speed. The goal is to knock the other player on his back or at least push him backwards so far that the crowd of cheering teammates encircling the warriors has to move back to allow more room for the drill to reach a conclusion.
It’s all about toughness and guts.
“I love it. There’s no hiding,” Decatur senior Jacob McRae said. “It’s just you and the other person going one-on-on. You mess up and get beat and everyone sees it.”
Adcock started the drill in 2019 when he thought his team needed a reality check on how to be physical on the football field. McRae (6-foot-1, 250 pounds) said that in three seasons of doing the drill, he’s never been beaten.
“That’s a lot of pressure, but pressure is a privilege,” McRae said. “It’s a privilege to be in a situation where people are counting on you. This team counts on me to be a leader.
“I’m not much of a rah-rah guy. I do my talking by what I do on the football field. That’s where it really matters.”
Adcock calls McRae a “throwback guy” to a time when the intensity level of the game maybe ran at a little higher volume than it does today.
“Every coach wants one of those kinds of guys,” Adcock said. “They out work everybody and have the respect of all their teammates. When it comes to being the leader of our team, he’s the guy.”
McRae, who turns 18 on Oct. 10, started his football career at age 5. He played center on that first team. This is his 13th football season. He’s played in the offensive line or defensive line or both every season. This season he starts at defensive tackle and helps out as an extra blocker on offense in short-yardage situations.
“It’s about doing a job wherever needed. Then it’s all about effort,” McRae said.
No one has ever questioned McRae's effort or desire to be good. In 2018, McRae was fresh out of Oak Park Middle School when he was needed in the Decatur defensive line. He started at defensive tackle in the first game of the season in a 38-21 win over Huntsville.
“That season taught me a lot about survival,” McRae said. “I got beat up every day at practice and in every game. I was going against guys who were so much older, more experienced and stronger. It was rough. I had no option but to step up.
“We had an experienced offensive line with players like Jackson Hall and Mikah McDaniel. They loved beating up on the freshman, but at the end of the day when we were in the locker room they would talk to me about what I was doing right and what I was doing wrong. It was all about me getting better to help make our team better. I try to do the same today with our younger players.”
Even McRae’s jersey number is a part of the throwback style. He wears 56 in honor of his favorite player, Lawrence Taylor. The New York Giants great recorded 142 sacks in his career that ended after the 1993 season, 10 years before McRae was born.
“I’ve always loved defense. I like attacking and being ruthless that’s what Lawrence Taylor did,” McRae said. “I’ve studied video of the NFL greats to see how they did it. Warren Sapp is a favorite of mine and so is T.J. Watt (who plays now for the Pittsburgh Steelers).
“You don’t have to play with a temper. You play with controlled aggression. Football is an outlet to let loose and let your aggression flow.”
Through three games, McRae has 27 tackles, including five for losses. Offenses appear to be so concerned about stopping McRae that sophomore linebacker Thomas Cazier, who plays behind McRae, leads the team with 32 tackles.
“Jacob is like a coach on the field,” Decatur defensive coordinator Levi Terry said. “He knows what everybody is supposed to be doing. If they aren’t doing what they are supposed to be doing, he doesn’t mind letting them know about it.”
That 2018 Decatur team that McRae started on as a freshman was led by an offense that averaged 34.3 points a game. Hall and receiver Cameron Morson were both Class 6A first-team All-State selections. Running back Kenny Cannon and receiver Kenny Williams were also big-play makers.
Quarterback Trentin Dupper was a second-team All-State selection. The first-team quarterback was a fellow by the name of Bo Nix from Pinson Valley.
Despite the high-scoring offense, the Red Raiders finished fourth in Class 6A, Region 8. Their reward was a first-round playoff game at undefeated Jackson-Olin. Several days of rain turned the field for that playoff game into a sea of mud.
Decatur led 21-6 late in the third quarter and held on for a 35-32 victory.
“(Coach Adcock) told us to just be Decatur,” Dupper said after the game. “We get these wins all of the time. It’s in our history.”
It was one of the biggest upsets of the 2018 playoffs and maybe one of the biggest upsets in Red Raider history.
“I’ll remember that game for the rest of my life,” McRae said. “I’ve never played in a mud game like that. It was unbelievable. Everybody sold out to win that game.
“The lesson I learned from that night is to just keep working. We did like Coach Adcock told us and it worked out for us. We never quit. That’s what makes Friday nights so special.”
Decatur’s season ended the next week in the second round at Oxford. Since that 2018 season it’s been a difficult climb to get back to the playoffs. The Red Raiders won just two games in both 2019 and 2020.
McRae is one of the last links at Decatur to the success of 2018.
Before this season started there was optimism that this would be a turnaround year. It’s been a rough start with no wins in three games vs. Russellville, Austin and Muscle Shoals decided by a combined 18 points. Decatur has had a lead in each game.
“The losses have been disappointing. Mistakes have cost us,” McRae said. “We could have won all three games. It’s always the little things that make the biggest difference.”
The Red Raiders travel to Hartselle on Friday to renew the oldest football rivalry in Morgan County. Decatur has dominated the series over the years, but Hartselle has won the last three meetings.
“We’re so close to winning that we know it’s going to come,” McRae said, “but we know it’s not easy to win a football game. It takes everybody selling out to win.”
