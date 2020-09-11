There are several things that make the Hartselle-Decatur football rivalry special.
One is success on the field. According to ahsfhs.org website, Decatur is the 12th winningest program in the state with 642 wins since 1917. Hartselle is No. 14 with 625 wins since 1916. Squeezing in between the Morgan County rivals is Russellville at No. 13 with 633.
Despite the schools being so close in win totals, Decatur holds a big edge in the series, 60-26-1. Since 2010, it’s dead even at 5-5.
Despite the not-so-glamorous records this season, the decades of success for Decatur (0-3) and Hartselle (1-2) makes this one of the top games every year.
A second thing in common is coaching stability. Since 1933, Decatur has had five head coaches from H.L. “Shorty” Ogle, to Wes Thompson, Earl Webb, Steve Rivers and Jere Adcock.
Bryan Moore is making his debut in the rivalry tonight. He’s Hartselle’s seventh head coach since 1957 when J.P. Cain took over the program. Cain was followed by Bucky Pitts, Don Woods, Michael Smith, Bob Godsey, Bo Culver and now Moore.
Since 1957, there have been 11 Hartselle-Decatur games with one of the teams having a new head coach. Decatur has won eight of the 11.
Despite the record of coaching stability at both schools, this is the second straight year for a new head coach in the rivalry. Culver coached the Tigers to a 49-7 win over Decatur last year in his only season as head coach. This will be Moore’s first Decatur-Hartselle game.
Having back-to-back seasons with new head coaches in the rivalry has happened once before. In 1980, Woods had been promoted to head coach after Pitts left Hartselle to coach at Guntersville.
For Woods’ first game as a head coach, he faced the Decatur Red Raiders and coaching legend Earl Webb. Hartselle beat Decatur, 19-6, behind running back Stevie Williams, who rushed for 114 yards and two touchdowns.
Evidently, Woods had been so nervous about the game that he needed some help calming down. While being interviewed by The Daily, Woods asked a fan standing nearby for a cigarette.
“But coach, you don’t smoke,” the fan reportedly said.
“Look, I’m old enough to smoke and I want a cigarette,” Woods said.
Woods got his cigarette and finished the interview where he praised his players, assistant coaches and just about everyone from Hartselle who traveled to Ogle Stadium that night.
The win over Decatur was just the start of a great season for Hartselle. The Tigers went 12-2 with that second loss coming in the Class 3A state championship game against Charles Henderson, 14-7.
The 1980 season was Webb’s last at Decatur. He went 8-6 all-time vs. Hartselle. The Red Raiders replaced him with former assistant coach Steve Rivers, who had been head coach at Pelham for two years.
Rivers’ first game as Decatur head coach was at J.P. Cain Stadium in Hartselle. It was not a good night for the Red Raiders. The Tigers won 42-6. The talented Hartselle backfield of Williams, quarterback Cameron Mims and running back David Sittason each scored one touchdown and accounted for most of the 364 yards rushing.
“We knew they had a good football team,” Rivers said. “We didn’t expect to get out-played the way we were tonight.”
Hartselle finished 12-2 again in 1981 and advanced to the 3A state championship game again only to fall this time to Eufaula, 39-20.
Decatur went 3-7 in 1981, but it didn’t take Rivers long to turn the program around. Decatur beat Hartselle, 22-16, in 1982. That was the start of a run for Rivers that saw Decatur win 12 of the next 14 games against Hartselle.
