Decatur boys basketball coach Kori Walker insisted that his players wear masks the first two days of summer workouts.
“I told them if you don’t want to wear a mask, don’t come,” Walker said. “If you are uncomfortable wearing a mask during workouts, stay home and be comfortable not wearing a mask while watching TV.”
Walker, who was hired to be the new head coach May 12, leads by example and wears a mask.
“After a while you start to get used to having it on,” Walker said. “When I talk to the group I pull my mask down so they can understand me, but I make sure to be at least 6 feet away.”
It’s a different time for high school athletics in the age of COVID-19. The Alabama High School Athletic Association has a set of suggested guidelines for dealing with the situation.
“I meet each player at the door and take their temperature,” Walker said. “Then I ask questions about their health situations. It went slow on Monday, but it moved faster (Tuesday).
“So far I’ve had to turn two players away at the door and it was not health related. They had not completed their paperwork for eligibility. That was on Monday. They had it all taken care of in time to work out (Tuesday).”
Each player must bring his own water or sports drink. Each player is assigned a basketball that they cannot share with a teammate. Walker cleans each basketball with disinfectant at the end of the day.
Practicing social distancing in a gym is a little different from a place outside. There is limited space to spread out. Walker said they stress the 6 feet of distance. Players aren’t allowed to leave the court area.
“We even keep a distance when doing drills,” Walker said. “That will be difficult to do in a couple of weeks when we get the numbers down and play the type of basketball we want to play.”
Walker said because there were no basketball tryouts before school closed, the first two weeks of workouts are serving as tryouts. He has 40 potential players in attendance.
“We’re still in the newlywed stage,” Walker said. “We’re trying gauge each other. So far I like the character and the work ethic.”
Walker and his family are still living in Gadsden, where he was an assistant at Gadsden State Community College. He hopes to have a new place in Decatur by July. Right now his commute begins at 6 a.m. He arrives around 7:30 with time to prepare for the 8:30 start. He split the 40 players into two groups for different sessions today.
“Next week we bring in the middle school players,” Walker said. “I’m expecting that to be another great group of kids.”
