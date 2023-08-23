A lot of history and tradition surrounds Decatur High football.
It starts when you walk inside Ogle Stadium, which is named after H.L. “Shorty” Ogle, Decatur’s winningest football coach.
Then there’s Earl Webb Fieldhouse, which is named after the head coach who led the Red Raiders to a playoff state championship in 1971.
Just inside the fieldhouse entrance is the office for the head coach. For the first time since 1995, it has a new occupant.
Aairon Savage, 37, takes over from the retired Jere Adcock, who finished with 187 wins in 27 seasons.
The office is not grand by any stretch of the imagination. There’s room for a desk, a couple of chairs and a bookcase where the centerpiece are Auburn and Decatur helmets. A sign above the helmets says: Good Players Inspire Themselves. Great Players Inspire Others.
“It reminds me of my dorm room in Sewell Hall at Auburn,” Savage said. “We had bunk beds in the corner and there wasn’t much room for anything else.”
Savage’s roommate at Auburn in 2005 was fellow defensive back Jerraud Powers, who starred for the Decatur Red Raiders and later played in the NFL, including in one Super Bowl.
Today, Powers is a Decatur alum excited about his former college teammate leading his high school’s football program.
“Aairon understands the values and traditions of a place like Decatur,” Powers said. “He understands what it takes to win and cares about doing things the right way.”
Savage is Decatur’s sixth head football coach in 90 years. That’s not a typo. In nine decades, Decatur has had just six head football coaches.
The line of succession goes from Ogle (1933-1963, 209 wins), to Wes Thompson (1964-1966), Webb (1967-1980, 96 wins), Steve Rivers (1981-1995, 103 wins) and Adcock (1996-2022, 187 wins).
Thompson served on Ogle’s coaching staff. Rivers had been on Webb’s staff. Adcock worked for Rivers. That means this is the program’s first coaching change without any previous link to the Red Raiders since Webb came in 1967. The 1967 Raiders were the school’s first integrated team.
Savage’s journey to Decatur covered a long and winding road. It started as a youngster in Albany, Georgia. Then it advanced to eight years at Auburn as a player and then coach.
After stops as an assistant coach at eight other colleges, Savage feels at home in his new office.
“It seems like I have been brought here for a reason,” Savage said. “It’s an opportunity for me to be a role model and make an impact like all the great coaches that have been here before.
“At the end of the day, all that matters is the kids. Football is just the tool that brings us together.”
Football has been a tool guiding most of Savage’s life. His father, Alphonso, is a retired postal worker and owns a barbershop in Albany. His late mother, Adrienne, was a fourth-grade teacher.
“I was blessed to grow up in a two-parent home,” Savage said. “We still lived in a community where it was either sports or gangs. My parents allowed us to play every sport we wanted to play.”
Savage’s older brother, Antwone, was a star athlete at Albany’s Westover High School. He even played for an elite travel basketball team called the Atlanta Celtics, but football was his path to college.
The older Savage committed to play receiver at Auburn for head coach Terry Bowden in 1998. Bowden was ousted during the 1998 season. After that happened, Savage never heard from the Tigers. He instead signed with Oklahoma and was a star on the Sooners’ 2000 national championship team.
“I thought basketball was my sport,” Aairon Savage said. “I wanted to play for the Atlanta Celtics and get some of that Adidas merchandise, but I didn’t make the cut. They didn’t want a 5-9 guard.
“That’s when I decided that football was my path to college. I visited Auburn at a prospect camp and fell in love with the place. It was a no-brainer after they made me an offer.”
Tommy Tuberville was the Auburn head coach. After a redshirt season in 2005, Savage became a star in 2006 when the Tigers went 11-2. The defensive back recorded 53 tackles and had one interception.
Savage and Powers were both unanimous selections to the SEC All-Freshman team. The list of other players on that team that season included elite quarterbacks Tim Tebow of Florida and Matthew Stafford of Georgia.
Expectations were high for Auburn and Savage in 2007. The Tigers went 9-4, but injuries limited Savage to seven games.
The injury bug continued that next spring. Savage suffered a severe knee injury during spring drills that forced him to sit out the 2008 season. During summer workouts in 2009, Savage ruptured an Achilles' tendon. That cost him a second straight season.
“I was damaged goods. My sports dreams were definitely watered down, but I couldn’t feel sorry for myself,” Savage said. “Auburn didn’t owe me a thing. It was up to me to decide what was next. I could give up or get my college degree.”
While Savage worked hard to overcome the injuries, he also worked hard in the classroom. He graduated from Auburn and received a master’s degree in exercise science. His two diplomas are displayed on the wall in his office.
“You go to college to change your life,” Savage said. “If the injuries weren’t going to allow me to do it on the football field, I had to do it in the classroom.”
The NCAA awarded Savage a sixth season of eligibility for the 2010 season. He played seven games in what turned out to be Auburn’s 14-0 national championship season under then-head coach Gene Chizik. Savage and Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Cam Newton both wore No. 2 for Auburn that season.
Savage then joined the Auburn coaching staff as a graduate assistant for two seasons. When Chizik was let go after the 3-9 2012 season, Savage was without a job.
“I went to the national coach’s convention and saw Coach Tuberville there,” Savage said. “His advice was to coach at as many places and meet as many people as you could to build a network.”
After Auburn, Savage coached at Valdosta High School in Georgia. Then he returned to the college game at Georgia Tech, Arkansas Tech, Georgia State, Northern Iowa, Army, Louisiana-Lafayette, Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Western Illinois.
In 2015, Savage married Coleigh Danielle Brock, whom he met at Auburn. When daughters Aleigh and Ari came along, the constant moves became an issue. The solution was for Mrs. Savage and the girls to live close to Coleigh’s mother. That brought them to Decatur.
The Savages bought a house here two years ago. She's a physical therapist with a doctor of physical therapy degree working in Decatur while Savage was on the road coaching football at his next career stop.
Decatur hired Savage to make an impact on the football program. The new job has made a big impact on the Savage family. Savage is now like most fathers who leave for work in the morning and come home later in the day. The times of long separations are in the past. It has been an adjustment for some of the family.
“Every time the garage door goes up before I Ieave, Aleigh asks when I’m coming home,” Savage said.
The move to being a high school head coach was not on Savage’s career radar. An opportunity to coach football in his adopted hometown was never a thought, but he’s glad it came to be.
“I never could have dreamed of it working out like it did,” Savage said. “That makes me feel like I have been brought here for a reason.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.