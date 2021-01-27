The shots didn't fall for Decatur on Tuesday night, and that resulted in an area loss on the Red Raiders' home floor.
Decatur fell to Muscle Shoals, 53-49, in what was the Raiders' final area game of the season. Normally a strong shooting team, Decatur struggled to get shots to fall all evening, especially in the first half.
“It was an off night for us. We’ve been struggling for the past five games shooting the ball,” said head coach Khori Walker. “We still haven’t come out of that slump yet. Slow start tonight, only 13 points in the first half, and it was an uphill battle from there.”
The Red Raiders scored just seven points in the first quarter, five of which were free throws, and had just six in the second period. The looks were there, but the ball bounced everywhere but into the net.
“We need better ball movement. Not dribbling into 3s but catching and shooting will help our percentages a lot,” Walker said. “We just have to get back in the gym and work.”
After trailing from 7-10 points all night, Decatur made a push late. Despite trailing by nine with less than five minutes remaining, the Red Raiders trimmed Muscle Shoals' lead to 48-47 in the final minute.
“I’m really proud of our guys for fighting back and giving us a chance to win the game late,” said Walker. “This one was technically four points, but we’ve lost five games by a possession. The fight in these kids is there. We have just have to learn how to finish some games.”
Kobe Johnson led the Red Raiders in scoring with 16, while Malik Byrd finished with 10.
The loss drops Decatur to 11-14 and 1-5 in area play. Seeding for the area tournament will likely come down to a coin toss between the Red Raiders and Cullman. Winning the toss would be huge as it means Decatur would avoid being the No. 4 seed, which would mean a matchup with Hartselle (20-2).
“That would almost be as big as winning an area game,” Walker said. “Hartselle is a great team that has given us trouble this year. Avoiding them in the first round would be big.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.