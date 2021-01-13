Kobe Johnson and Malik Byrd each scored in double figures as Decatur erased an eight-point halftime deficit to pick up a 56-54 area win over Cullman on Tuesday.
The Bearcats led 11-8 after one quarter and 25-17 at the half before Decatur rallied over the final two quarters.
Johnson finished with a game-high 22 points for the Red Raiders, while Byrd scored 19.
Max Gambrill had 19 points for Cullman.
Decatur (11-10, 1-1) hosts Hartselle on Friday.
--
Hartselle boys 58, Muscle Shoals 57: Brody Peebles scored eight of his game-high 29 points in the fourth quarter to lead Hartselle.
Peebles scored 13 in the first quarter as the Tigers built an early 20-15 lead, but Muscle Shoals rallied to tie the game at 42 heading into the fourth quarter.
Elijah Kellick had nine points for the Tigers. Kiah Key scored seven.
Noah Williams led Muscle Shoals with 16 points. Mitchell Chaffee and Seth Mosley had 13 each.
East Lawrence boys 75, Colbert Heights 57: Isiah Hubbard led East Lawrence with 17 points.
Peyton Davenport had 14 points for the Eagles and Zac Terry, Peyton Kelly, Nate Tucker and Coleman Garner each had nine points.
Hartselle girls 63, Muscle Shoals 47: Masyn Marchbanks scored a game-high 33 points as Hartselle picked up a big road win at Muscle Shoals.
Gracie Hill and Hailey Holshouser each had nine points for the Tigers, while Lillyanna Cartee added eight points.
Tennessee commit Sara Puckett led Muscle Shoals with 19 points. Katelyn Harvey and Treyvia Pruitt had nine points each.
Priceville girls 70, Westminster Christian 16: Jenna Walker finished with 12 points and 13 assists to lead Priceville.
Priceville dominated from the tip, leading 22-6 after one quarter and 54-10 at the half.
Zoey Benson had 12 points and six rebounds for the Bulldogs (15-5, 5-0) and Lauren Hames had 13 points. Brianna Marquette scored 11.
Ashlyn Plott had 15 points for Westminster Christian.
Priceville hosts St. John Paul II on Friday.
Lawrence County girls 68, West Point 57: Sadie Thompson poured in a game-high 38 points to lead Lawrence County.
Josie Montgomery had 12 points for the Red Devils, while Taylor Williams added eight points.
Decatur Heritage girls 60, Athens Bible School 37: Alex Jackson led Decatur Heritage with 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists in an area win.
Bri Tyson had 11 points for the Eagles and Elizabeth Wilson, Kennedy Kyle and Fares Wright had nine points each. Brantleigh Williams pulled down 12 rebounds.
Falkville girls 50, Addison 48: Makenzie Veal knocked down a buzzer-beater to lead Falkville.
Veal finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and five blocks, while Sydnee Fitzgerald added 15 points.
Grace Nunley had a game-high 17 points for Addison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.