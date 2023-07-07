Dirt is being moved on the new on-campus facility that is expected to be ready in December.
Thursday was Day 1 for new head coach Lindsay Vanover, who was officially hired last week. The Texas native comes to Decatur from Sparkman in Madison County, where she earned Class 7A Coach of the Year honors this past season.
“The opportunity to build a program from the ground up excites me,” Vanover said. “Coaching softball is my passion and I’m excited to be at Decatur.”
Two months ago, Vanover, who is 40, coached Sparkman to a third-place finish in the state tournament in just her second season.
“I was happy at Sparkman and we had had a great season with a gritty bunch of girls who jelled at the right time,” Vanover said, “but then we had a lot of changes at Sparkman with administration and other head coaches leaving.
“I felt like it was a time of uncertainty. It was a good time to look around and see what else was out there.”
Up popped Decatur High. The Red Raiders (2-22) needed a new head coach to go with the new facility that includes a turf field.
Vanover has experience building a softball program. The former catcher at the University of Houston was hired in 2013 to start the softball program at the University of Montevallo. Before that she was a high school head coach in Texas and then an assistant coach at Dartmouth College in New Hampshire.
The move to Sparkman in 2021-2022 came about when the Senators’ long-time coach Dale Palmer retired after 24 seasons, over 1,000 career wins and six state championships.
“Every move in my life has been a challenge,” Vanover said. “That comes from having a father who is a football coach in Texas. We moved a lot because my Dad likes challenges.
“I look at coaching as a calling and not a job. God has blessed me with this challenge. It’s a move that I needed to make.”
Vanover sees some pluses that matter to her with the new job. One is that she has lived in the Burningtree community for the last two years.
“It’s a just a seven-minute drive from my home,” Vanover said.
Two is a stable administration led by Principal Leslie Russell. Third is a "little bit of a pay raise."
“I can’t wait until I get to meet with my girls,” Vanover said. “The first thing I’m going to tell them is about how excited I am to be here. The second thing is how I want them to be proud to wear that D on their uniform. We want it to mean a lot."
