--
Gardendale Rockets at Decatur Red Raiders
Where: Ogle Stadium in Decatur
What: Class 6A second-round playoff game
Records: Gardendale (8-3), Decatur (9-2)
Coaches: Chad Eads (41-19) is in his fifth season at Gardendale. Jere Adcock (187-119) is in his 27th season at Decatur.
Playoff history: This is Gardendale’s 30th appearance in the playoffs. The Rockets are 9-14 in second-round games. This is Decatur’s 32nd appearance in the playoffs. The Red Raiders are 7-11 in second-round games.
Broadcast: The radio broadcast of Decatur games is available on the Decatur Athletics channel on YouTube.
The skinny: Gardendale quarterback Tyler Nelson ran for 186 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-14 first-round win over Oxford. Decatur running back Ryan Kirk rushed for 190 yards and one touchdown in the first-round 31-8 win over Fort Payne. Winner advances to play the Muscle Shoals (9-1) at Parker (7-4) winner.
The Daily picks: Decatur
--
Center Point Eagles at Hartselle Tigers
Where: J.P. Cain Stadium in Hartselle
What: Class 6A second-round playoff game
Records: Center Point (9-1), Hartselle (11-0)
Coaches: George Bates (40-19) is in his fifth season at Center Point. Bray Moore (28-5) is in his third season at Hartselle.
Playoff history: Center Point is making its 23rd appearance in the playoffs. The Eagles are 5-5 in second-round games. Hartselle is making its 40th appearance in the playoffs. The Tigers are 11-9 in second-round games.
Broadcast: Hartselle games are broadcast on nfhsnetwork.com with a subscription charge.
The skinny: Center Point running back Troy Bruce ran for one touchdown and caught two touchdown passes in a 26-8 first-round win over Jackson-Olin. Hartselle used big plays from Ri Fletcher to crush Buckhorn 52-7 in the first round. Fletcher scored on an 85-yard kickoff return, a 50-yard punt return and a 61-yard run. The winner advances to play the Mountain Brook (9-2) at Gadsden City (7-4) winner.
The Daily picks: Hartselle
--
Priceville Bulldogs at Oneonta Redskins
Where: Gilbreath Stadium in Oneonta
What: Class 4A second-round playoff game
Records: Priceville (11-0), Oneonta (9-1)
Coaches: Chris Foster (35-10) is in his fourth season at Priceville. Phil Phillips (47-16) is in his fifth season at Oneonta.
Playoff history: Priceville is making its fifth playoff appearance. The Bulldogs are 0-2 in second-round games. Oneonta is making its 38th playoff appearance and is 15-9 in second-round games.
Broadcast: Oneonta games are broadcast on 95.3-FM and 94.7-FM.
The skinny: This game features two of the best backs in the state. Priceville’s Mason Cartee scored on a 53-yard pass play, a 45-yard run and a 58-yard interception return. He has rushed for 1,566 yards and 22 touchdowns. Oneonta’s Fluff Bothwell ran for 345 yards and six touchdowns vs. Haleyville last Friday. He hit Good Hope for 436 yards in the final regular-season game. The winner advances to play Etowah (8-3) at Deshler (11-0) winner.
The Daily picks: Priceville
--
West Morgan Rebels at Cherokee County Warriors
Where: Johnson Field at Warriors Stadium in Centre
What: Class 4A second-round playoff game
Records: West Morgan (10-1), Cherokee County (9-2)
Coaches: Drew Phillips (15-6) is in his second season at West Morgan. Jacob Kelley (29-14) is in his fourth season at Cherokee County.
Playoff history: This is West Morgan’s 19th trip to the playoffs. The Rebels are 2-10 in second-round games. This is Cherokee County’s 27th playoff appearance. The Warriors are 6-9 in second-round games.
Broadcast: Cherokee County games are broadcast on 100.5-FM.
The skinny: Both teams feature running backs with big numbers. West Morgan’s Jalen Fletcher has 1,273 yards and 16 touchdowns. He rushed for 150 yards and one touchdown in last week's 27-7 win over Westminster Christian. Cherokee County’s Jacob Cornejo ran for 373 yards and six touchdowns in a 47-10 first-round win over Corner. The winner advances to play Randolph (9-2) at Dora (8-3) winner.
The Daily picks: West Morgan
--
Falkville Blue Devils at Aliceville Yellow Jackets
Where: Memorial Stadium in Aliceville
What: Class 2A second-round playoff game
Records: Falkville (7-4), Aliceville (10-1)
Coaches: Seth Ward (11-10) is in his second season at Falkville. Grady Griffin (18-5) is in his second season at Aliceville.
Playoff history: This is Falkville’s 19th playoff appearance. The Blue Devils are 0-5 in second-round games. This is Aliceville’s 30th playoff appearance. The Yellow Jackets are 10-7 in second-round games.
The skinny: Falkville quarterback Caden Burnett threw for three touchdowns and ran for one in the first round, a 41-7 win over Collinsville. Isaiah Warnick five passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns. He also had a pass interception to give him 12 for the season. Aliceville quarterback Tyjarian Williams completed 15 of 19 passes for 263 yards and four touchdowns in the Yellow Jackets’ 62-13 win over West End. The winner advances to play the Pisgah (9-2) at Southeastern (10-1) winner.
The Daily picks: Falkville
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.