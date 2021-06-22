Some possible future Decatur Red Raiders will get a taste of football at next week’s Red Raider Football Camp.
The camp is for first-sixth graders. The two-day event is Monday and Wednesday. It goes from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. each day. Cost is $50. Those wishing to register Monday should be there by 8:30 a.m.
Campers must wear gym shoes, shorts and a T-shirt. They also must bring football cleats.
For more information, email Ashley.mueller@dcs.k12.al.us.
