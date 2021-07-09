Anna Harbin got her first taste of varsity tennis at Decatur when she was a seventh grader in 2018.
As an eighth grader, she was a doubles partner with Margaret Lucas, who was No. 1 singles for the Red Raiders’ state championship team in 2017.
Now as a sophomore Harbin has continued the long line of Decatur tennis success by being named The Daily’s Player of the Year.
Since 2010, The Daily’s Player of the Year has been from Decatur 10 out of 11 times. No player was selected in 2020 due to COVID.
For Harbin, it’s a long way from the girl who decided to give up competitive cheer in the fifth grade and sort of stumbled into tennis when she attended a camp at Point Mallard.
“My mom wanted me to find a forever sport, a sport I could play the rest of my life,” Harbin said. “I was not good at it, and I was not a fan, but I took some lessons and started enjoying it.
“When I was in the sixth grade, I remember all the talk about how we could play on the varsity when we got in the seventh grade. I really didn’t think that was possible.”
Harbin made it through the challenges against other players to be on the varsity that season. Then she got the experience of learning the game from Lucas and other Decatur players like Katherine Scott, Bentley Russell, and sisters Dawson and Beverly Fite.
“Getting to play doubles with Margaret was a little scary at first,” Harbin said. “She’s super competitive, and I learned so much from her. The experience made me a much better player.”
Lucas’ fire and determination seems to have carried over to Harbin. As a young player, she stepped into a leadership role at No. 1 singles as an eighth grader. This season was her third at No. 1 doubles.
“I like the challenge of being No. 1,” Harbin said. “I’m competitive, and I like to win. To be the best at No. 1, you have to be really dedicated.”
Harbin’s dedication to success is admired by her coach.
“When you are playing No. 1, you have to be focused, and that’s not always easy to do when you are young,” Decatur coach Amanda Whitmire said. “The other girls look up to you for leadership, and that’s not always easy. Anna does a great job of handling all that.
“The best part of Anna’s game is how she continues to work to get better. She’s not satisfied at being Decatur’s No. 1. She wants to be the best player she can be.”
Harbin was the sectional champion at No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles with Abby Glover. Decatur finished fourth at state, which is also where the team finished at the last state tournament in 2019.
Mountain Brook won this year’s girls 6A tennis state championship. The Spartans will be the team to beat in 2022, but the Red Raiders could challenge them. Harbin, Glover and Dawson Fite return, along with Emma Tapscott, Vivi Blakely, Sophie Thorn and Mary Bibb Pylant.
“With everybody back, I do think we have a chance at a really special season,” Harbin said.
