HUNTSVILLE — Decatur shut out its second Class 6A, Region 8 opponent in a row and beat Columbia 45-0.
"Gaining a little momentum for the end of the season," Decatur coach Jere Adcock said. "We've been through a tough ride. A bunch of young guys. We kept telling them that they're getting better every week. Everybody got to play tonight, so that's always good when you've had a year like we've had."
Decatur quarterback Grayson Vermeire had two touchdowns, one rushing and one passing to Josh Turner. Mylon Miller ran for a pair of scores. Ellis Dickman threw for a touchdown. Dekaron Tate added a 78-yard kickoff return score to open the second half. Owen Poovey kicked a 26-yard field goal.
Decatur (2-6, 2-4) has scored 73 points in its last two games after totaling 42 in its first six contests.
"For the past two games, we've been doing pretty good," defensive back Paxtin Dupper said.
Jacob McRae led the defense with four sacks. Dupper picked off two Columbia passes. Cooper Lovett and Z.J. Matthews each recovered a fumble.
The Red Raiders have allowed 34 points in their last four games after allowing 157 in their first four.
"It feels really good," McRae said. "We've been working hard all year. It feels good to finally see it show up on the scoreboard."
Decatur is 5-0 all-time against Columbia. Decatur has allowed only six points in the series, all during a 35-6 win in 2017.
The Eagles (0-8, 0-5) have lost 50 straight games with their last win on Oct. 16, 2015, at Ardmore, 34-16. The Eagles' last home win was the previous week against St. John Paul II, 62-21, according to ahsfhs.org.
Decatur will host region rival Athens on Oct. 23. The Red Raiders fell to the Golden Eagles 27-14 last season. Columbia will host Hazel Green in a region game. The Eagles lost 50-6 to the Trojans in the teams' previous meeting in 2017.
