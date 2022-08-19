HUNTSVILLE — Decatur secured its first season-opening win since 2018 by defeating Mae Jemison 65-0 on Friday.
Ryan Kirk ran for Decatur’s first touchdown and finished with two scores on the ground. Dayton Swoopes added a pair of rushing touchdowns. Ellis Dickman had touchdown passes to Kevin Duke and Jack Waller. Paxtin Dupper returned a punt 40 yards for a score. Jeremy Jones and Devin Haley also rushed for touchdowns. Roberto Toto kicked a 27-yard field goal.
"We wanted to set the tone for the season," Kirk said. "We knew we could win big. That's what we wanted to do and let everybody know that we're here this season and ready to play."
Cayden Oliver recovered two fumbles for the Red Raiders (1-0). Jackson Thatch and Chandler Moore each picked off a Mae Jemison pass.
"We've got to take it one game at a time," Oliver said. "We can't get too cocky."
Decatur led 28-0 after the first quarter. Kirk reached the end zone on a two-yard run with 11:23 left on the period on the Red Raiders' first drive.
Decatur added 24 points in the second quarter to cap a first half in which the team's offense had all but two snaps in Mae Jemison territory.
"We were ready to hit someone else," Dickman said. "We've been hitting each other for about three weeks."
The Red Raiders can use the momentum as it prepares for next Friday's game at rival Austin.
"We're going to face a very good defensive front next week," Decatur coach Jere Adcock said. "I didn't think we ran the ball tonight as good as we wanted to. I'm disappointed in that. It's rivalry week next week. We've got our hands full. It's good to have this (win) under your belt. You come into Saturday and Sunday and Monday with a good attitude and kind of on a high note ready to work."
Kirk is looking forward to redeeming Decatur’s recent setbacks to the Black Bears.
"We've got a chip on our shoulder," Kirk said. "We ain't beat them in eight years."
Mae Jemison (0-1) will travel to Tanner.
