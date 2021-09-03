Frustrating may not be a strong enough word to describe the state of Decatur High football.
For the third week in a row, the Red Raiders saw an opportunity for their first win of the season slip away in the fourth quarter.
This time it was in the Class 6A, Region 8 opener vs. Muscle Shoals at Ogle Stadium. The visiting Trojans held on — but barely — for a 24-22 victory.
In the fourth quarter, Decatur scored a touchdown with 10:49 left to make it 24-22. The Red Raiders failed on the try for two points to tie the game.
Decatur got the ball back two more times, and both times on the Muscle Shoals side of the 50, but missed two field goals that faded off to the right of the goal posts.
The game ended with Muscle Shoals running out the clock at midfield.
“We just can’t get it done in clutch situations,” Decatur head coach Jere Adcock said. “That’s three games we should have won. Unbelievable.”
Decatur came into this season after back-to-back 2-8 seasons. Unlike the last two years, this group of Red Raiders has the ability to make big plays. Both quarterback Mac Hillis and Ellis Dickman threw touchdown passes. Receivers Jayden Brown and Jyron McDaniel had big catches. Josh Turner, KeAndre Williams and Ryan Kirk had big running plays.
In the end, it was offensive penalties at critical times and negative plays that cost the Decatur offense.
Decatur’s defense held Muscle Shoals to two first downs in the second half, until the Trojans took possession after the last missed field goal and picked up three while trying to run the clock out.
“This is not the same Decatur team we’ve played the last two years,” Muscle Shoals coach Scott Basden said. “They outplayed us in every phase of the game.
“I’m glad we won, but I’m really disappointed in how we played.”
Muscle Shoals has now won five straight vs. Decatur. The Trojans won last year’s game, 24-12. Decatur’s last win over Muscle Shoals was 23-22 in 2016.
The Red Raiders went for the momentum early and got it. A perfectly placed short kickoff was recovered by the Red Raiders at the Muscle Shoals 32. Decatur could not get a first down and settled for a 39-yard field goal from Owan Poovey.
Muscle Shoals replied with a touchdown drive of 55 yards in seven plays that ended with Luke Peoples’ 23-yard scoring strike to Marecus Goodloe for a 7-3 lead.
Hillis’ 31-yard touchdown pass to Brown gave Decatur a 10-7 lead. Decatur’s other first half touchdown came on Dickman’s 21-yard pass to McDaniel.
Brooks Berry’s two three-yard touchdown runs had put Muscle Shoals up 21-16 at halftime.
The only touchdown of the second half was Dickman’s 47-yard strike to McDaniel.
Decatur (0-3) travels to Hartselle (3-0) on Friday.
