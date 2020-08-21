Decatur head coach Jere Adcock said earlier this week that if his football team could avoid mistakes, it could be a good season for Red Raiders.
Unfortunately for Decatur that didn’t happen in the season opener Thursday night at Ogle Stadium.
Mistakes played a big role in Russellville’s 28-0 win over the Decatur.
“Russellville’s got a great football team. Give them credit,” Adcock said. “But we just made too many mistakes tonight.”
Russellville had one long drive for a touchdown. The other three touchdowns came on 32-yard drive following a Decatur fumble, a 13-yard drive after a shanked punt and a 70-yard interception return for the game’s final touchdown.
Decatur had 11 possessions and just three ended on Russellville’s side of the 50.
The Red Raiders’ best drive of the night and only real scoring opportunity came in the second quarter with Russellville up 14-0. Decatur drove 63 yards in 12 plays, but got stopped inside the Russellville 1 on fourth-and-goal.
Decatur’s offense entered the game without one of its main weapons in junior running back KeAndre Williams, who suffered a broken ankle this week and is out for the season.
After Decatur’s second possession, the Red Raiders moved starting quarterback Grayson Vermeire to running back and put in Ellis Dickman at quarterback. The sophomore completed 6 of 11 passes for 67 yards in the first half.
Russellville brought the heat in the second half with blitzes that forced Dickman to run for his life. He was sacked at least six times.
If there was any bright spot for Decatur, it was the young defense that kept the Red Raiders in the game until Russellville got its third touchdown with 13 seconds left in the third quarter. One big play was a Paxtin Dupper interception in the fourth quarter.
Russellville’s touchdowns came on a three-yard run by “Boots” McCulloch, a two-yard run by Conner Warhurst, an 18-yard pass from Gabe Amick to Cole Barnett and a 70-yard interception return by Brooks Scott.
The game was a matchup of two of the winningest programs in the state. According to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society website, Decatur’s 642 all-time wins rank No. 11. Russellville is No 13 with 632. Fayette County is No. 1 with 696.
Next for Decatur is a crosstown trip next Friday to play rival Austin. Decatur leads the series 36-21, but Austin has won the last five meetings and seven of the last nine. Austin won last year’s game at Ogle Stadium, 56-14.
Russellville hosts Deshler next Friday. Deshler is No. 4 in the state with 673 wins.
