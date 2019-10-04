Undefeated Muscle Shoals looked nearly unstoppable for the first six games of the season. That didn’t change when it traveled to Ogle Stadium to face Decatur on Friday night.
The Trojans, ranked No. 2 in Class 6A, downed Decatur 49-13 to hand the Red Raiders their sixth loss in seven games. All of Muscle Shoals’ wins have been by double digits.
“(Muscle Shoals) came out and got the job done,” Decatur coach Jere Adcock said. “They can do that. When we made a little push, they flipped the switch. They answered the bell.”
The flipping of that switch came in the second quarter.
Muscle Shoals took a 14-0 lead before quarterback Grayson Vermeire lofted a pass over multiple defenders to wide receiver Harrison Marks for a 5-yard touchdown. That put Decatur within seven with 7:43 left in the second quarter.
Muscle Shoals scored twice in two possessions on a 1-yard run from quarterback Logan Smothers and a 37-yard pass from Smothers to wide receiver Kolby Smith. The Trojans took a 28-7 lead into halftime.
Smothers played at Ogle Stadium for the first time as a Muscle Shoals Trojan. His last visit to Decatur came when he and his former team, Athens High, lost to Decatur 27-14 two years ago.
He ran for two scores and threw another to help improve his record to 2-2 against Decatur.
“We’re loyal to each other and this team,” Smothers said. “Week by week, we’ve gotten better.”
Muscle Shoals scored on its first and second possessions of the second half. It also picked off a Decatur pass for a touchdown to make it 49-7.
Vermeire was responsible for both of Decatur’s touchdowns. He rushed for an 18-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter to go along with his second-quarter passing touchdown.
Vermeire stepped in for senior Turner Stepp after he went down with a shoulder injury. Adcock has been pleased with his performance so far.
“He’s done a really nice job,” Adcock said. “He made some nice reads. He pressed himself a couple of times trying to create things that weren’t there. That’s common.”
Vermeire will be key if Decatur wants to salvage its season. The Red Raiders may have six losses, but it still has a chance to make the playoffs. Its next two games will decide that. It plays Hartselle on the road before facing Columbia in two weeks. Both are region games.
“Sooner or later, we’re going to get over that hump and do it right,” Adcock said. “If we win two, we let things take care of themselves. Let’s see what happens.”
