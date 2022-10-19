By the third week in October, volleyball season is usually over at Decatur High.
While many teams are preparing for regional play, the Red Raiders are normally packing the equipment away for the next season.
Not this year.
The volleyball season is still alive for the Red Raiders. They are playing today in the North Super Regional for the first time since 2007 when the school was in Class 5A and the first time in Class 6A since 1997.
“This is so exciting. We’ve worked hard this season and it's paying off like I never could have imagined,” Decatur senior Dailee Chatman said. “I’ve never even been to the regional just to watch. Now our team gets to play in the regional.”
The Red Raiders face Homewood at 3:30 p.m. today in the regional at the VBC in Huntsville. Teams need two wins today to earn a trip to state. They will play Thursday for the regional championship and seeding at state.
Play starts today for Class 5A, 4A, 1A and 6A. Class 3A and 2A start on Thursday.
Volleyball has become a relevant sport again at Decatur in large part to first-year head coach Cassie Mullinax. The former player at Wallace State and Troy was head coach at Arab and then Bob Jones when she decided to look for a new challenge.
Mullinax loves a challenge. The top of her Twitter account proclaims “I grow with every challenge that comes my way.” She's grown a lot at Decatur where volleyball has not had a lot to brag about in a long time.
“I knew this program needed building from the ground up,” Mullinax said. “That’s a challenge I like. Right away I knew I made a good decision because of all the great support from administration, parents and players. They all want a successful volleyball program.”
Mullinax’s father is Bobby Daniels, who has won two state championships at Jasper City. Before moving to Jasper, Daniels built a powerhouse program at Arab with his daughter as assistant coach. When he moved to Jasper, Mullinax succeeded him as head coach at Arab. She spent the last three years at Bob Jones.
“I was at Arab helping my Dad build that program,” Mullinax said. “When he left I took over, but it was always the program he built. I wanted to go somewhere where it would be my program.
“The problem with Bob Jones was that they had always been successful. There wasn’t the challenge of building a program. That’s what I like to do and that’s why I came to Decatur.”
Mullinax hit the ground running and has not slowed down. The off-season and summer workouts were demanding.
“She expects a lot out of us and is never satisfied,” Chatman said. “It took us a while to understand what a full commitment to the program meant, but she got us all to buy in.”
Mullinax almost cringes when asked to share the team’s record of 16-38. She’s not proud of the record even though it is Decatur’s best in 15 years.
The success has come with a roster that has just three seniors and one junior. The seniors are Chatman, Olivia Counts and Taylor Mullinax, the coach’s step-daughter.
“We’ve got several girls who have played club (volleyball) and that’s good,” Mullinax said. “That helps a lot.
“I coach a sixth-grade club team and a lot of what I teach my club team I’ve had to teach to our varsity team. That just shows how far we’ve had to go.”
During a summer play date at Wallace State, Decatur had a match with area rival Cullman. The Red Raiders managed to win a set.
“The girls got so excited and thought it was a big deal, but I told them I don’t want that to be the best we ever play against Cullman,” Mullinax said.
Decatur competed in Class 6A, Area 14 with Cullman and Hartselle this season. Hartselle got the bye in last week’s area tournament. With two teams advancing from the area tournament to the regional it meant Cullman vs. Decatur was an elimination match. The Red Raiders pulled a shocker with the win.
“I cried after we won because I had never felt that way before,” Chatman said. “It was an unbelievable experience.”
The jury is still out over which teams was more shocked by the win, Decatur or Cullman.
Homewood is an experienced program that has competed in the regional many times. The Red Raiders will be underdogs, but Chatman is convinced this is just the start of something big for Decatur volleyball.
“Coach knows what she’s talking about. She says it’s doing the little things that bring big wins,” Chatman said. “We’ve come a long way this season, but I can’t wait to see how far the team comes in two or three years with the young players on the team.”
