PRICEVILLE — Danville led most the first half, but Priceville's defense and special teams sparked a comeback before halftime and the Bulldogs won 35-12.
Tristan Holmes erased a 6-0 deficit for Priceville by returning a fumble recovery 17 yards for a touchdown with 4:39 remaining in the first half. After Danville reclaimed the lead 12-7, Mason Cartee put the Bulldogs ahead for good with an 84-yard kickoff return with 2:17 left before halftime.
"I felt like it was a good team win," Priceville coach Chris Foster said. "We had a defensive touchdown. We had a special teams touchdown. The offense put some points on the board as well."
Cartee also led Priceville on offense by rushing for 179 yards and touchdown. Jackson Prickett had a 21-yard touchdown pass to William Baker. Kekey Fletcher added a scoring run.
"I think we played great in all aspects of the game," Prickett said. "We really did good blocking, running. Guys did great receiving the ball, and we played great run defense."
Danville quarterback Gage Taylor finished with two touchdown passes to Kohl Randolph.
The Hawks (3-3) scored on the game's opening drive going 66 yards in 13 plays. Taylor capped the series with a nine-yard pass to Randolph at the 5:34 mark of the first quarter. The extra point try failed.
Priceville (4-1) appeared to answer with a touchdown on its first possession, but a 13-yard run by Cartee into the end zone was called back due to an illegal block. The penalty and a 10-yard sack by Danville’s Avery Muhammad pushed Priceville back to the Hawks' 39, and the drive ended with a punt.
The Bulldogs missed another scoring opportunity after a missed 30-yard field goal attempt with 5:24 to go in the second quarter.
Two plays later, Holmes scooped up a Danville fumble and raced 17 yards for a score (4:39). Cody Kennedy put Priceville ahead with the extra point.
"We had four guys touch the ball before I did," Holmes said. "They just kept punching it down the field, and that kinda helped. Right place at the right time, I guess."
Danville regained the lead on its next possession when Taylor and Randolph connected for a 42-yard touchdown pass with 2:28 remaining in the half. The 2-point conversion attempt was unsuccessful.
The lead proved to be short lived. Cartee returned the ensuing kickoff 84 yards for the go-ahead touchdown (2:17).
Priceville held Danville to three plays and a punt, and the Bulldogs' offense tallied its first points with Prickett's 21-yard pass to Baker with under 28 seconds left in the half.
"We just had to fix a bunch of things on offense," Baker said. "But when we fixed that stuff, it was looking good."
Priceville padded the lead with Cartee's eight-yard touchdown run on the initial drive of the second half at the 10:16 mark of the third quarter. Fletcher's score came with 5:01 remaining in the game.
Priceville will host Rogers on Friday in Class 4A, Region 8 play. Danville will have an open date before traveling to Class 3A, Region 8 rival Elkmont on Oct. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.