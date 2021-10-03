The Deshler Tigers were the last team standing Saturday in the West Morgan Invitational.
Deshler defeated Lawrence County in the finals 2-0 (25-20, 25-18).
West Morgan advances: The Rebels (35-10) took wins in pool play over Saint John Paul II 2-0 (25-16, 25-22), Columbia 2-0 (25-8, 25-7) and Haleyville 2-0 (25-16, 25-20). Lawrence County beat West Morgan in tournament play 2-0 (25-14, 25-21).
The Rebels were led by Kadence Logston with 22 kills and Ellie Jones with 16 kills. Abby Yerby had 68 assists. Karly Terry recorded 27 digs.
Hartselle goes 1-2: The Tigers (29-17) hosted a four-team match Saturday with three of the top Class 6A programs in the state. No. 8 Hazel Green beat No. 10 Hartselle 2-1 (25-10, 20-25, 18-16). No. 2 Mountain Brook beat Hartselle 2-0 (25-17, 25-20). Hartselle beat No. 6 Pelham 2-1 (25-16, 22-25, 15-13).
Jadyn Chesser led Hartselle with 18 kills. She also had 20 digs. Megan Lee led the Tigers with 31 digs. Grace Tapscott had 36 assists.
Decatur Heritage goes 0-3: Elizabeth Wilson led the Eagles with 32 kills in three matches Saturday.
Winston County beat Decatur Heritage 2-0 (25-19, 26-24). Spring Garden beat the Eagles 2-0 (25-16, 25-16). Fairview beat Decatur Heritage 2-1 (25-22, 22-25, 15-8).
Alex Jackson led Decatur Heritage with 41 assists. Kyleigh Wright had 21 digs and Kennedy Kyle had 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.