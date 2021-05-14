FLORENCE — It was about as positive of a loss as you could ask for.
The Danville Hawks came up short Friday night against No. 3 Plainview, falling 2-1 in the winner’s bracket of the 3A North Regional.
“We knew coming in how good a team Plainview was. We told them all week that it was us and them,” said Danville head coach Rod Gillott. “I thought we made some great plays, but they just made a couple more.”
Blayne Godfrey allowed just the two runs in the circle. She also tripled at the plate. Her sister Brityan Godfrey had a solo homer in the seventh inning.
“They had a couple big hits, but for the most part we held them in check,” Gilott said. “We finally got our bats going there late, and if we hadn’t let that last run slip by, it might have been a different ballgame.”
Danville’s biggest play came when centerfielder Audrey Marshall plowed through the outfield fence for a catch, robbing the Bears of a home run.
“That’s one of the best plays I’ve seen,” Gillott said. “But at the same time, I’m not really surprised. She’ll be playing at the next level one day.”
Danville falls to the loser’s bracket where they will play Lauderdale County on Saturday at 9 a.m. The Hawks need three wins to advance to the state tournament.
--
Class 4A
--
North Jackson 4, West Morgan 2: The Rebels fell to North Jackson in the 4A winner's bracket.
West Morgan led 2-0 after the fourth inning, but the Chiefs scored three runs in the final innings.
Kylei Russell led West Morgan with two hits.
West Morgan will play Madison County on Saturday at 9 a.m. in the loser's bracket.
--
Brooks 3, West Limestone 1: Brooks topped the Wildcats in a winner's bracket game Friday.
West Limestone now drops to the Loser's bracket. They will play No. 1 Rogers on Saturday at 9 a.m.
--
West Limestone 11, Madison Academy 2: Five West Limestone players finished the game with two hits as the Wildcats steamrolled the Mustangs in Game 1 of the 4A North Regional
--
West Morgan 10, Randolph 0: Abby Lindsey pitched a two-hit shutout win in the Rebels' first game of the 4A North Regional.
She finished the game with 15 strikeouts
--
Class 3A
--
Lauderdale County 6, East Lawrence 3: Camryn Langley hit a solo home run, and Kaitlin Dutton had a two9RBi single to tie the game 3-3 in the sixth inning.
Lauderdale County picked up the win with three runs in the seventh.
--
Danville 12, Pennington 1: The Hawks won their first game to advance in the 3A winner's bracket
--
Holly Pond 2, East Lawrence 1: The Eagles managed just four hits as they fell to the Broncos.
Grace Parker led the team with two hits. Tori Spears finished with five hits allowed and one earned run.
--
Class 2A
--
Pisgah 12, Falkville 2: In the final 2A state qualifier, Falkville couldn't keep up with Pisgah
Mackenzie Veal led Falkville with two hits and an RBI.
--
Falkville 6, Lexington 5: Brooklyn Melson hit a walk-off two RBI double to give the Blue Devils a come-from-behind win over the Bears.
Addy Walker led the team with three hits and two RBIs.
--
Falkville 10, Hatton 8: The two squads combined for 23 hits.
Sydnee Fitzgeraled led Falkville with two hits and three RBIs, while Hannah Tillman had two hits and two RBIs.
Kailyn Quails led Hatton with three hits and an RBI.
