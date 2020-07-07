If you are a baseball fan, 2020 goes down as a bummer of a year.
The high school and college seasons shut down in March just when the teams were getting into area and conference games.
The much-shortened major league season is scheduled to begin in less than three weeks. The way players are starting to opt out of playing this season, one can’t help but wonder how successful it will actually be.
All this hasn’t stopped the colleges from finding the local talent. Alabama got a commitment from West Morgan pitcher Skyler Hutto (Class of 2022) last month. Mississippi State picked up a commitment from Ardmore pitcher Cole Cheatham (2021) last week.
Auburn already had two local commitments in Hartselle pitcher Elliott Bray (2022) and Decatur resident Alex Wade (2022), who plays outfield at Madison Academy.
Priceville first baseman Mason Mann (2021) committed to Wallace State-Hanceville on Monday.
Lawrence County pitcher Ty Hutto signed with Shelton State in Tuscaloosa last month. Ty is Skyler’s cousin.
Also last month, Austin had pitcher Dakota Peebles sign with Wallace State, pitcher Parker Nichols sign with Mississippi College and outfielder/infielder Alex Morgan sign with Blue Mountain College.
Several area players are competing in the Alabama Baseball Coaches Association's All-Star event in Troy this week. It features close to 300 of the best players around the state and is a great way to be seen by college coaches.
Area players competing are Athens catcher Tucker Stockman (2022), Austin pitcher Jack Wilson (2021), Falkville first baseman Wyatt Tomlin (2021), Clements outfielder Ian Ezell (2022), Hartselle pitcher William Turner (2022) and Falkville outfielder Wyatt King (2021).
Decatur shortstop William Burgreen (2022) will participate in the Future Games sponsored by Prep Baseball Report on Aug. 1-3 in Emerson, Ga.
---
McGregory on the mend
Danville football head coach Shannon McGregory, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, said he was doing well Monday afternoon.
The 51-year-old said he had no temperature Sunday or Monday. He said he does have some tightness in his chest to go along with a little cough “here and there.”
McGregory should be applauded for sharing his story last week. Perhaps it has educated some people to the fact that having COVID-19 is not a life or death situation for everyone, but it could be for a person you expose to it.
---
Talent runs deep
New Decatur Heritage girls basketball coach Johnny Jones didn’t waste any time putting together a coaching staff. Working with Jones will be Nikita Stover and Marty Stubblefield.
Stover and Jones were teammates at Hartselle. Stubblefield’s daughter, Sarah Grace, will be a senior on the Decatur Heritage team.
Tra Stover, Nikita’s son, will be a junior on the Austin football team this fall. He played the last two seasons at Madison Academy. After starring at Hartselle, Nikita played at Alabama.
Jones was also a star football player at Hartselle. The 2005 Hartselle graduate went on to play at North Alabama. He’s not the only athlete in his family. His brother Kevin Jones was the starting quarterback for Hartselle’s run to the Class 5A semifinals in 2003.
Twin brothers Marquez and Manquez Jones starred in football and basketball at Hartselle. Marquez was The Daily’s Player of the Year in 2008. Manquez also played baseball. They are both captains in the Air Force.
Jones’ two sisters, Rubkeysia and Shonida Elder played basketball at Charles Henderson in Troy. Rubkeysia played on the school’s basketball team that advanced to the Class 5A semifinals in 1998. She also starred in track and field.
