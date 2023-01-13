MONTGOMERY — The Mr. Football trophy was safely tucked in Ryan Williams’ arms, the first time a sophomore had cradled it in the award’s 41-year history, and thought ahead to the next few days and then next year.
The Saraland receiver plans to hang the Mr. Football award on his wall at home, but he’ll find a roomy place that can handle future growth.
“I’m going to leave a little extra space in case I need some next year,” Williams said. “It will give me an extra boost for this coming season because I need it.”
Williams, who was a backup quarterback two years ago and who still cringes over a disappointing youth season when he was in seventh grade, was exuberant over winning Mr. Football on Thursday.
His smile beckoned congratulations from players from around the state after a luncheon banquet at the Montgomery Renaissance.
His newly won trophy was steadily in his clutches.
“Lord willing, I plan on winning again,” Williams said.
Williams is the first Mr. Football from Saraland, which won a Class 6A championship this season after just starting varsity football in 2010.
“What meant the most was the state championship because it was the first in school history,” Williams said. “My city deserves to get another one.”
Williams, who has already committed to Alabama, though his dad played at Auburn, is just the second non-senior to win Mr. Football. La’Damian Webb, who is now at South Alabama, won as a junior at Beauregard in 2016.
There has never been a two-time Mr. Football.
“I’m just going to play ball,” Williams said when asked who might win next year. “I know if I focus on playing ball, usually good things happen.
“Being able to have this honor, and a lot of people don’t get it in their career, but I got it as a sophomore as a 15-year-old, feels great.”
Williams was part of 42 touchdowns this season — 24 receiving, 15 rushing, two on punt returns and one passing.
He caught 88 passes for 1,641 yards and ran 57 times for 700 yards.
“He’s a young man with talent, all the God-given ability and work ethic,” Saraland coach Jeff Kelly said. “I think his future is bright.
“Not just because of what he’s done on the field, but because of the type of person he is.”
Williams remembers his seventh-grade year when “I didn’t play to my expectations.” The reason?
“Because I didn’t put the work in,” he said.
There’s also the memory of two years ago when Kelly took note of his backup quarterback running routes with one of his receivers. Kelly liked what he saw and soon had Williams moving positions.
“I wasn’t too big on it,” Williams said. “I had played quarterback my whole life. But now I love (receiver).
“It’s like second nature.”
Williams, along with each classification’s back and lineman of the year, were honored at a luncheon banquet at the Montgomery Renaissance sponsored by ALFA Insurance and the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association.
The awards are presented by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
