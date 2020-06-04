Just because a school is small does not mean a big-time football talent can’t play there.
A good example is the list of Daily Players of the Year since 2000 from area Class 1A-4A schools. It has several players who have played beyond high school in college and even in the National Football League.
DJ Jones out of Hazlewood was the Player of the Year in 2007. He was drafted out of Arkansas State by the Miami Dolphins in 2013. He had a five-year career in the NFL.
Tanner’s Reshard Langford was the Player of the Year in 2003. He starred at Vanderbilt and was later with three different NFL teams.
West Morgan’s Eric Gray played at Alabama after being Player of the Year in 2002.
Priceville’s Kaleb Barker starred at quarterback for Troy after being Player of the Year in 2015.
Tanner’s Chadarius Townsend was Player of the Year in 2014 and 2016. He’s a redshirt junior receiver at Alabama.
Will one of them be the Favorite Player of the Year in Class 1A-4A since 2000? The voting starts today. You can vote by going to decaturdaily.com. There are four groups of players. You can vote for one player in each group each day. Voting goes for three days.
The contest for Class 5A-7A since 2000 began Wednesday. On Friday, it’s Class 5A-7A before 2000. Then on Sunday it will be Class 1A-4A before 2000.
The contest is divided into four categories: Class 5A-7A since 2000, Class 5A-7A before 2000, Class 1A-4A since 2000 and Class 1A-4A before 2000.
The players with the most votes in each group advances to the semifinals. There will also be runner-ups advancing according to their vote total.
You do not need a subscription to vote at decaturdaily.com, but a first-time online subscription is just $6 for six months.
