Decatur’s Trentin Dupper and Hartselle’s Trevor Oakes took major honors from the Southern Athletic Association.
Dupper, who plays for Centre College, was named the SAA’s first-team quarterback for the just completed spring season. The sophomore threw for 780 yards and seven touchdowns and rushed for 258 yards and three touchdowns.
Oakes, who played for Birmingham-Southern, was named the SAA’s second-team quarterback. The senior threw for 844 yards and six touchdowns. He completed his career with 6,838 yards passing and 35 touchdowns.
The former Decatur Red Raider and Hartselle Tiger met during the season with Oakes’ Birmingham-Southern team winning 42-35.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.