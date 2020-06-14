Just like every snowflake, no two high school football seasons are exactly the same.
The 2020 season promises to perhaps be the most different from any other. Blame it on the coronavirus.
Keep your fingers crossed that the season actually starts on time Aug. 20. Even if it does, there remain many questions to be answered.
Like how can social distancing exist on the football field? Will there be fans in the stands? If fans are allowed, will there be any limits? Will fans have to go through a temperature check before entering the gate?
Even if the coronavirus had not changed the playing field in our normal routine of life, this season promised to be different in a lot of ways for teams in The Daily’s coverage area.
For starters, both of The Daily’s Players of the Year from last season return for their senior seasons. That’s unusual because in most years the honors go to seniors.
To receive the honor as a junior means you had to be playing at a super high level. That’s exactly what Austin quarterback Quincy Crittendon and Priceville running back Jerry Burton did.
Crittendon, the Class 5A-7A Player of the Year, threw for 2,217 yards and 21 touchdowns with just four interceptions in 198 attempts. He was a Class 7A All-State honorable mention.
Burton, the Class 1A-4A Player of the Year, rushed for 2,510 yards and 33 touchdowns on 347 carries. He was a Class 4A first-team All-State selection.
There are other area All-State selections from last year returning. Decatur Heritage defensive back Tyler Founds and Falkville all-purpose back Christian Angulo were both first-team selections. Angulo is a three-time All-State selection.
Second team All-State players returning are Austin receiver Tre Shackelford, Priceville lineman Tyler Cappi, West Limestone receiver River Helms, Falkville linebacker Luke Fitzgerald and Falkville receiver Mikel Philyaw. Athens linebacker Rush Boyett was an honorable mention selection.
Another difference for this season comes from the Alabama High School Athletic Association reclassification of schools. There are 20 football teams in The Daily’s coverage area. Three changed classifications. Danville and Elkmont both dropped from Class 4A to 3A. Falkville moved up from 1A to 2A.
The reclassification means a change in region schedules for all schools. That presents some interesting situations. After Class 7A Austin opens at Hartselle and plays Decatur at home, the Black Bears have a stiff row of region contests at home vs. Florence and James Clemens followed by a road trip to Sparkman.
In Class 6A, Decatur opens at home vs. Russellville, and then travels to Austin before opening region play at Muscle Shoals.
Hartselle enters the season with its third different head coach in three years. Bryan Moore’s Tigers open with home games vs. Austin, Mae Jemison and Cullman. Then it’s the showdown at Decatur before a home game vs. Columbia.
Athens opens at Fort Payne and then host James Clemens before opening region play with Columbia at home. The Golden Eagles follow that with road games at Hazel Green and Muscle Shoals.
There’s a new look for Class 5A, Region 8 with Brewer, Ardmore and East Limestone the only teams returning. Gone are Madison Academy, Scottsboro, Guntersville, Madison County and Arab. They are replaced by Lawrence County, Lee, Mae Jemison and Russellville.
Priceville, West Morgan and West Limestone are together in Class 4A, Region 8 with Brooks, Central-Florence, Deshler, Rogers and Wilson.
Danville and Elkmont dropped from 4A to Class 3A, Region 8 with East Lawrence, Clements, Colbert Heights, Lauderdale County and Phil Campbell.
Falkville and Tanner are now rivals in Class 2A, Region 7. Hatton is in Class 2A, Region 8. Decatur Heritage and R.A. Hubbard remain rivals in Class 1A, Region 8.
There are 67 days until the season kicks off. Like we said, keep your fingers crossed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.