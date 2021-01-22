ARDMORE — East and West Limestone will meet for the 2021 Limestone County boys championship Saturday after picking up semifinal wins on Friday.
East Limestone defeated host Ardmore 51-40 in the first semifinal.
Jason Bledsoe had 15 points to lead the Indians and Kristopher McNeil scored 10.
Maddox Dorning had 14 points for Ardmore.
West Limestone, led by 15 points for Tucker Weatherford, defeated Elkmont 40-28 to advance to the championship.
Mykell Murrah had 11 points for the Red Devils.
Tip-off for the tournament championship is set for 7:30 p.m. at Ardmore. The girls championship will also be played at Ardmore at 6 p.m.
Tanner girls 49, Elkmont 47: Tanner opened a 29-21 halftime lead and held off Elkmont’s second-half rally to advance to Saturday’s girls championship.
The girls semifinals were played at East Limestone due to COVID-19 capacity protocol.
Shauna Fletcher poured in a game-high 19 points for Tanner. Aubrey Oliver scored 18.
Morgan Morris had 14 points for Elkmont. Tylee Thomas, Emeril Hand and Maggie Gant had seven points each.
East Limestone girls 76, West Limestone 54: Bryanna Johnson led a trio of Indians in double figures with 22 points as East Limestone rolled past West Limestone in the second semifinal.
Riley Carwile had 19 points for East Limestone and Taylor Farrar scored 16.
Carlie Belle Winter had a game-high 28 points for West Limestone.
