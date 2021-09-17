CADDO — The East Lawrence Eagles turned in their best performance of the season Friday night and it resulted in their first win of the season.
Eagles were 0-3 coming off a bye week into their first home game of the season. However, the struggles that had plagued them through their first three games were nowhere to be found as they defeated Danville 20-7.
“It feels great to see the reward for all the hard work we’ve been putting in,” said East Lawrence head coach Sean Holt. “We’ve been grinding, trying to get better. So to see that pay off, it really makes you happy.”
The team was buoyed by an excellent performance from the defense.
The Eagles’ defense, which came into the season with nine new starters, had given up an average of 33 points per game before Friday. That wasn’t the case against Danville though as they held the Hawks to seven points and forced two turnovers, one for a touchdown.
“We’ve really worked hard on defense,” Holt said. “On our off week, we didn’t even do team stuff. We worked on individual stuff to help us improve. Danville is a really good team and to hold them like we did, that showed our work paid off.”
East Lawrence opened the scoring on their opening drive when Isaih Hubbard connected with Bralyn Robinson for a 19-yard touchdown pass.
On the very next offensive play, the Eagles rushed the backfield and forced a fumble that was scooped and scored by Walker Letson for a 30-yard touchdown
“That ball bounced off that guy’s head, I picked it up and I was gone,” Letson said. “The adrenaline got me and the team going. That bye week helped us out defensively, and when we can force turnovers, that gives us a lot of momentum.”
Danville drove the ball to the Eagles' 6 on their next possession but stalled and missed a field goal attempt.
The Hawks' only score of the night came on an 18-yard pass from Gage Taylor to Kohl Randolph in what was an off night for the Danville offense.
“I thought East Lawrence had a great plan for us,” said Danville head coach Andros Williams. “They brought pressure on us early and we were just never able to find ourselves. They forced us into some turnovers and that usually spells bad things when that happens.”
The Hawks started the season 3-0 but have now dropped their last two games, both region contests. Williams was particularly disappointed with Friday’s loss to East Lawrence.
“I was disappointed because I didn’t think we played hungry,” Williams said. “I had told them that this was our biggest game of the season so far, and I didn’t like the way we responded.”
“This game sets us back and if we want to make the playoffs we’re going to have to find that hunger again,” Williams said.
East Lawrence’s last touchdown came on a 9-yard run from Peyton Kelly.
The Eagles move to 1-3 on the season, but are 1-1 in region play, meaning their season is wide open.
“Danville is a good team. They’re going to have a winning record and make the playoffs. I believe that,” Holt said. “To beat them, that’s a huge momentum boost for us and if we continue to work and improve, then the sky’s the limit.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.