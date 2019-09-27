It almost didn't happen.
With the ball around the 40, facing fourth and goal, East Lawrence coach James Moore thought about just going for it.
It wouldn't have been a terrible decision. The clock was winding down, the game was tied, and with a decent field goal kicker, they had only to get a little closer.
Ultimately he decided to punt it.
The post game Gatorade bath he received says that was a good idea.
"I'm glad I decided to punt that thing. I almost didn't," Moore said. "I told Dylan Hunter if you get that thing inside the 10, we'll win the ball game."
He did better, getting the ball inside the 5.
Two plays later, the Eagles stopped Hatton running back Carter Reed in the end zone for a safety.
It was the game winning play.
Fans rushed the field after the game to celebrate East Lawrence's first win over Hatton since 2015. It was just the kind of win Moore had been looking for.
"These kids have fought their butts off since I got here. They've never quit and have always believed in what we're doing," said Moore. "They faced so much adversity. We've been in every ball game this season, but we couldn't find a way to win them. We knew we had to find a way to win a close game, and tonight we did. This team grew up tonight."
Hatton opened the game by exploding down the field for a quick touchdown. Briley Kerby ran a quarterback draw for 46 yards, and Jaxson Mitchell scored from a yard out.
After that, the Hornets couldn't find the scoreboard again. The rest of the night was marred by mistakes and frustration. The Hornets had a touchdown called back and dropped another one in the end zone. In the second half, they struggled to get anything going.
"Hats off to them. They played a great game," said Hatton head coach Denton Bowling. "They earned it. They deserve it, and obviously we didn't get it done tonight. We still have a lot of ball left to play, and we have to find a way to get something going."
On the other side, the Eagles weren't crisp on offense either. He didn't technically start the game, but sophomore Isiah Hubbard played the majority of the snaps at quarterback in his first real varsity action.
It was a mixed bag, but he made the plays he needed to, which included a 58-yard bomb to Levi Barnes to set up the Eagle's only touchdown.
"We don't win that game without that play from Isiah," Moore said. "It was mixed game from him tonight, but he's young. The good thing is that he and Hunter Letson (the other quarterback) complement each other so well. Isiah is going to get better, and we're going to need both to win games this season."
For now, Hubbard is just going to enjoy this win.
"I could have played better. I could have done things better," Hubbard said. "But at the end of the night we got the job done. This is a rivalry and this win is going to give us a lot of momentum."
East Lawrence will travel to Lexington next week while Hatton will host Tanner.
