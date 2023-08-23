Lay of the land
East Lawrence is in Class 4A, Region 7 with Brooks, Central-Florence, Deshler, Rogers, West Limestone, West Morgan and Wilson.
--
Head coach
Mac Hampton is in his first season as head coach of the Eagles, replacing Sean Holt, who coached the team for two years.
--
Last season
East Lawrence (0-10, 0-7) finished eighth in 4A, Region 7.
--
Words to grow on
After a no-win season last year, the Eagles are looking to build on what they already have.
“We are going to watch a lot of film, and we are going to practice at an intense pace. I want the defense where they chase the ball, I want it to be where it’s a natural instinct where they just chase the ball,” Hampton said. “I want to be aggressive up front with the D-line and O-line because it starts in the trenches. I am a lineman and a line coach by trade so that is really big to me. I believe you have got to run the football and have got to stop the run.”
--
Quarterback
After the Eagles graduated starting quarterback Walker Letson last year, adjustments have to be made and the Eagles are still making them to find the best fit, Hampton said. He said junior Brylan White and freshman Cayne McClure are in the hunt for the starting job.
“Brylan is more of a pocket passer and Cayne is more of an athlete, shifty kind of guy,” Hampton said. “They just both have a particular skill set that we believe that they could help contribute at the quarterback slot.”
--
Offense
Second-team all-county running back Kameron Pitt will be the starter. Pitt had 124 carries for 436 yards with four touchdowns last year as a junior.
“He’s a great kid, tough, hard-nosed, he has increased (his strength) the most out of any player in the weight room,” Hampton said. “He’s a senior, he leads by example and he’s just a great kid to have on the program.”
Jaylan Smith will also be in his last season. The all-county running back finished last year with 73 carries for 543 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged 7.4 yards per carry. He also had 12 catches for 161 yards and one touchdown.
Quintez McCoy, the all-county wide receiver, will also have to be replaced this year after he finished last year with nine catches for 178 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 173 yards and two touchdowns. All-county offensive lineman Daekwon Burgin also graduated last year and will need to be replaced.
Other players that have departed from the Eagles include Hayden Grubbs and Caleb Smith.
--
Defense
With a new coach comes new adjustments, and that is the case with the defense.
“The defense remains to be seen. We have potential at all positions to be solid. They keep working,” Hampton said. “If they keep getting better and learning we have some guys that have the potential to stand out.”
McCoy will also have to be replaced on defense, where he was also all-county at defensive back. He finished last year with 24 tackles and two forced fumbles. Hampton said many of his players will have to play two positions so it is likely some Eagles will play both offense and defense.
--
Must-see games
The season opener against Winston County, facing a smaller school with playoff experience, could give East Lawrence an opportunity to break its losing streak. The Eagles' late-season rivalry game against West Morgan will also be a game to watch.
--
Final word
“I graduated from East Lawrence in '98 so it means something to me. We had pretty decent football here when I was here, things were just good,” Hampton said. “I want my kids to experience what I experienced. I just want everyone’s involvement, from the community to the players. I want them to enjoy it and help get that winning culture back.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.