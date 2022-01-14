TUSCUMBIA — Makayla Austin scored a game-high 17 points as East Lawrence picked up a 44-33 win over Colbert Heights in girls basketball on Thursday.
East Lawrence started strong, building a 15-5 lead after one quarter. The Eagles led 24-16 at halftime.
Hannah Hill finished with seven points and 13 rebounds for East Lawrence. Kristen Shaw led Colbert Heights with 10 points.
