NORTH COURTLAND — For 22 years players in the East Lawrence football program have had to live with a losing streak hanging over their heads like a rain cloud.
Not anymore.
East Lawrence took down county foe R.A. Hubbard on the road 47-0 Friday night to finish the 2019 season 5-5 and snap a 22-year streak of losing seasons.
"This means the world to me. Obviously, I'm real emotional right now," said senior Hunter Letson, who had endured the hard times of East Lawrence's football program. "We've been through the ringer, and this group of seniors said, 'We're going to change this place.'
"My dad was on that last team (with a winning record) in 1997 and I've got family coming up, so this is really special to me. I'm so proud of our team, and I couldn't be more proud to be an East Lawrence Eagle."
The raw emotion from Letson after the game showed not only how much the win meant, but how much East Lawrence's players had persevered.
Eagles head coach James Moore arrived in the spring of 2018 and has stated all of this year that his team was tired of being looked at as losers.
"When I took the job, this is what I envisioned," Moore said. "We've had glimpses of it, but tonight it really came together."
The Eagles got it going on the first drive when Isaiah Hubbard connected with Nate Tucker for a 14-yard score. The Hubbard-to-Tucker connection delivered a second time for a 60-yard score that made it 14-0.
Senior running back Dylan Hunter, a candidate for county offensive player of the year, couldn't miss out on the fun, scoring touchdowns from 11 and 3 yards out to make it 28-0 at halftime.
Levi Barnes and Hunter Letson added scores in the second half as East Lawrence went on to win convincingly.
Even in defeat, Hubbard head coach Mac Hampton, an East Lawrence graduate and another member of that 1997 East Lawrence team gave credit to the Eagles.
"I hate to lose, but as an East Lawrence alumni I will always be proud of my school," he told the team after the game. "So from an Eagle to an Eagle, congratulations on this win."
The victory was East Lawrence's first in the series against Hubbard after three losses. The Chiefs also finished the season 5-5.
East Lawrence hopes the win begins a new era.
"This isn't the same East Lawrence football anymore," Moore said. "We came out tonight expecting to win, and going forward, every time we step out on that field, we will expect to win."
Many might have said that Moore didn't know what he was getting into when he took the job, but that's not the way he views it.
"These kids have bought into everything I've asked them to do," Moore said. "I give all the glory to God, and I thank him so much for allowing me to be the coach of this football team."
