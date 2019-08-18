TRINITY— A player stood out to East Lawrence’s James Moore the first practice he attended as head coach last July. Offensive lineman Dakota Hamilton struggled to complete drills, but the potential was there. Moore decided to challenge Hamilton that day.
“We were doing a drill, and I immediately said, ‘This kid has great feet,’” Moore said. “I told him that he could play in college somewhere. He looked at me like I was crazy. I told him to apply himself and get in the weight room.”
Hamilton weighed close to 330 pounds. He started at center for the Eagles last season.
His goal was to be good enough to play college football. He and Moore both knew that he couldn’t with that body type.
Hamilton accepted Moore’s challenge of transforming his frame. He shed some weight and put on muscle. This season, Hamilton stands at 6-foot-3, 313 pounds with a low body fat percentage.
“I never skipped a summer workout or a rep,” Hamilton said. “That really helped me a lot. I started drinking a lot more water, too.”
The senior started to notice how much easier practice was after changing his body type. Hamilton could barely run two or three sets of bleachers in the Eagles’ stadium at 330 pounds. This summer, he was able to run as many as Moore asked him to.
Some colleges started to notice, too. He received an invite to Austin Peay in Clarksville, Tennessee for the Governors’ spring game.
Hamilton also plans to take visits North Alabama and Jacksonville State this fall. Moore says he a chance to grab the attention of college coaches if improves on last year’s season.
The lineman graded out consistently at 68 percent his junior year. Moore wants to see that number increase to 80 percent.
“I think if he can get it up to that number, he could sign somewhere,” Moore said. “I ride him pretty hard. I expect a lot out of him.”
Hamilton is a good representation of what Moore is trying to do with the program. In the same way he transformed his body, Moore is trying to transform the program.
East Lawrence hasn’t had a winning season since 1997 when it went 7-4. It went 8-3 the year before.
Last season, the Eagles went 2-8 but were only one game from missing the playoffs. Its win over Lexington in the sixth game of the season snapped a 16-game losing streak.
“(Moore) made a lot of changes last year,” Hamilton said. “Everybody wanted to win that Lexington game, and we won it. We also put up a hard fight against Phil Campbell and ended up beating them by two points. Both were great wins.”
Hamilton provided context to what kind of impact Moore has had on the program. He said players would regularly skip workouts and other team activities.
Moore doesn’t allow that. That’s been big for the players, who are trying to rewrite the program’s history. It’s also been big for Hamilton himself. Moore pushes him to be the centerpiece of the team.
“No one took practice seriously before he got here,” Hamilton said. “Ever since he got here, everyone shows up on time. He’s just given us a new look at football for this program.”
Production will be big for Hamilton for the upcoming season. Colleges have been impressed with his transformation, but the on-field results have to be there, too.
It’ll also be important for East Lawrence. The Eagles want to be a physical team this season.
“It’s up to what he does on the field,” Moore said. “I think he’s put himself in a position to be successful. He just has to do it on the field.”
