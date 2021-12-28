CADDO — A tight game quickly turned sideways for East Lawrence on Monday night.
After trailing by just five at halftime, the Eagles fell apart in the second half, falling 65-40 to Wilson.
“We just couldn’t get stops and rebounds,” East Lawrence coach Baine Garner said. “We hung around for a while, but we couldn’t get those key stops when we needed them and we struggled to score all night.”
Wilson jumped out to a 6-2 lead, but East Lawrence rebounded, outscoring the Warriors 11-2 to end the first quarter.
The Eagles held that lead for most of the second quarter until Wilson grabbed a 27-22 lead at the half.
In the second half, rebounding became a big issue for the Eagles.
“The second-chance points they had was the difference in the game,” Garner said. “We were giving up those extra possessions and they killed us for it. I think their second chance opportunities were double or triple ours.”
East Lawrence trailed by 13 at the end of the third quarter and the Warriors pulled away in the fourth.
Rust could have been an issue for the Eagles, who hadn’t played in 10 days, but Garner said he wasn’t going to use that for an excuse.
“We had opportunities, but we just didn’t play well,” Garner said. “We didn’t guard well, we didn’t shoot well. You have to do those things in order to win.”
Isiah Hubbard led East Lawrence with 12 points. PJ Head finished with nine, while Coleman Garner had eight. Carson Terry and Eli Pounders each had 15 to lead Wilson.
• Wilson girls 44, East Lawrence 21: Wilson outscored the Eagles 23-8 in the second half.
East Lawrence trailed just 21-13 at halftime and led 9-7 after the first quarter.
Myle Whetstone led East Lawrence with 11 points. Makayla Carter led Wilson with 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.