Peyton Kelly scored 17 points and Davis Izquierdo had 14 to lead the East Lawrence boys to a 57-56 win Tuesday at Phil Campbell.
The Eagles (6-12) also got nine points each from Isiah Hubbard and Jeremiah Crayton.
Phil Campbell won the girls game, 56-24.
--
Madison Academy 53, East Limestone 32: Taylor Farrar scored nine and Tyhah Duncan had eight points Tuesday for East Limestone (11-9, 4-2).
Madison Academy won the boys game, 72-52.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.