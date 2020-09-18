DANVILLE — Another week, another win for the Eagles.
Four to be exact.
East Lawrence used a 21-point advantage in the second quarter to help them coast to a 42-0 Class 3A, Region 8 victory over Danville on Friday to improve to 4-0 on the season.
Quarterback Levi Barnes was 14-of-19 on the night for 302 yards and five touchdowns.
Three of those touchdowns were to Peyton Kelly. Kelly finished with three receptions for 78 yards.
“Levi can spin it and these teams need to know that,” East Lawrence coach Bo Culver said. “We’ve got some weapons. I know Nate (Tucker) gets a lot of attention, but we’ve got several weapons that can score.”
On the ground, Cayden Rivers rushed 15 times for 118 yards and a touchdown.
“I’m very proud of our guys and the way we played,” Culver said. “There was some sloppiness early on, but it’s like that coming out of a bye week sometimes. Overall, I was excited with the way we played.”
East Lawrence looks to keep their streak alive next Friday as they travel to Hatton.
