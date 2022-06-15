The football programs at East Limestone and Elkmont will have new bosses this season.
Clint Woodfin is the new head coach at East Limestone. He replaces Jeff Pugh who resigned after 16 seasons and 95 wins.
Woodfin is a Decatur native, who graduated from Austin in 1997and played on the Black Bears’ 1996 team that went 9-2. He was head coach at Huntsville in 2015 and 2016 and most recently the offensive coordinator at James Clemens.
Elkmont has hired Chris Bunio. He replaces Michael Pendergrast, who coached the Red Devils for one season. Bunio comes to Elkmont from Chelsea where he was an assistant. Before that he was the offensive coordinator at Haleyville.
