Both the East Limestone boys and girls bowling teams are headed to next week’s state tournament in Gadsden.
The East Limestone girls finished second Friday in the Class 1A-5A North Regional in Tuscaloosa. Four teams from the regional advance to the state tournament.
East Limestone girls eliminated Priceville 4-2 (836-661) and American Christian 4-3 (988-984) to move to the finals. Corner beat East Limestone 4-2 (808-761) for the regional championship.
The East Limestone boys finished in the top four with a win over Saint Clair County, 4-3 (1,123-1,180), in the first round. Etowah then beat East Limestone in the semifinals 4-2 (1,022-982). The East Limestone boys are the defending state champions.
The Hartselle boys were eliminated in the first round of team play in Class 6A-7A by Spain Park, 4-0 (830-696).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.