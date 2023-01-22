CLEMENTS — The biggest prizes in Limestone county belong to the East Limestone Indians and the Clements Colts.
The two squads won the 2023 installment of the Limestone County Tournament on Saturday night, with the East Limestone boys defeating West Limestone 57-38 and the Clements girls defeating East Limestone 57-48.
East dominates West
There was no drama in the boy's final as East Limestone rolled to a big win.
The Indians fell behind early, but it didn't last as they exploded on a 25-4 run.
"Our guys played really hard, and when we're playing hard and our shots are falling, we're tough to beat," said East Limestone head coach. Jake Moran. "They wanted to win this, and they were really flying around."
The Indians raced to a 15-6 lead by the end of the first quarter and a 39-18 lead at halftime.
Chandler Moore led East Limestone in scoring with a game high 28 points. Colin Patterson led West Limestone with 17.
Morgan said he hopes the championship win leads to bigger things.
"Ever since Christmas, we've kind of turned a corner," said Moran. "I'm hoping this gets us ready to make a push down the road."
Colts win on home floor
Clements head coach Shane Childress didn't sugarcoat what the win meant.
Playing on their home floor, the Colts came away with a pivotal 57-48 win.
"Going into the season, two of our goals was to win 20 games and to win county. We did both tonight," Childress said.
Clements controlled nearly the entire game. The Colts led 14-11 after the first quarter, 24-21 at halftime and 42-33 at the end of the third quarter.
East Limestone made a run at the beginning of the fourth quarter, but it wasn't enough.
"They have great size, and they started playing bully ball," Childress said. "But we have great speed, and when we get one in the open, we take it."
Lead Childress led the Colts with 22 points, while jenny Trent had 15. Taylor Farrar had 18 for East Limestone, and Shauna Fletcher had 16.
Now 20-3, Clements is putting together a resume that shows that it will be a title contender come the postseason.
"We're not there yet, but if you look at where we've come since the start of the season, we've improved a lot," Childress said. "If we continue to improve, we have a chance to do something special."
Friday's results
Clements girls 62, Elkmont 29: Clements will play for the county championship tonight on its home floor after rolling past Elkmont in Friday’s semifinals.
Leah Childress led three Clements players in double figures with 15 points against Elkmont. Josie Childress scored 14 points, while Taylor Farrar added 11. Clements led 33-19 at the half.
Ella Beddingfield had a game-high 19 points for Elkmont.
West Limestone boys 38, Tanner 22: Haven Helms and Colin Patterson combined to score 30 points on Friday as West Limestone advanced to the Limestone County championship with a win.
Helms led West Limestone with a game-high 16 points, while Patterson scored 14. Braxton Griffin had 12 rebounds.
Skylar Townsend had 12 points to lead Tanner.
