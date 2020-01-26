LESTER — It was a banner day for East Limestone at the Limestone County Tournament at West Limestone High on Saturday.
The Indians captured both varsity boys and girls titles and won five of the six brackets overall.
“Our administrators do a great job of supporting us and everything,” East Limestone boys coach Fred Steger said. “The coaches, we all work together.”
The varsity girls beat West Limestone 46-41. The varsity boys followed that up with a 53-31 win over Tanner in a game where it led by double digits almost wire to wire.
“It was great,” East Limestone coach Josh Davis said. “It’s good to see East bring back some trophies.”
The wins in the varsity tournaments were a return to success for the two teams. Both failed to win the title last year.
The championship was especially sweet for senior Xavier Griffith. He played for East Limestone his freshman year before transferring to Grissom for his sophomore and junior seasons.
He wanted to bring the Indians success after returning for his final year.
“Being able to bring one back home for East Limestone feels good,” Griffith said. “To have almost every team come here and win, it shows how dominant East Limestone sports are.”
Griffith was one of four East Limestone boys to make the All-Tournament team. Senior Austin Harvell, senior RJ Duncan and sophomore Kris McNeill joined him. The girls placed junior Brielle Young, junior Reagan Embry, junior Jirah Rogers and sophomore Bryanna Johnson on the all-tournament team.
East Limestone boys 53, Tanner 31: East Limestone jumped out to a 11-0 lead and led by double digits for most of the game. Tanner pulled within six at one point, but the Indians once against extended their lead.
“Bringing energy from the jump is something coach always tells us to do,” Griffith said. “He trusts us to come out energetic at all times.”
East Limestone (19-6) led 28-15 at halftime and 41-23 through three quarters. Griffith scored 19 points, including four 3-pointers. Harvell added 15 points. Duncan scored 11 points. Jones led Tanner (15-5) with 17 points.
East Limestone girls 49, West Limestone 42: East Limestone (20-4) wasn’t able to create separation until less than four minutes left in the fourth when it led by five points. It only led by two with 4:55 left before creating enough separation to hang on for the title.
“When you come to tournament time, if you only win by one point, that’s all that matters,” Davis said.
East Limestone led 10-8 after one, 24-18 at halftime and 34-28 at the end of the third. Sophomore Bryanna Johnson led the Indians with 17 points. Junior Jirah Rogers added 12 points.
Senior Cassidy Winter scored 17 points for West Limestone (7-15). Freshman Carlie Bell Winter scored 11 points.
Tanner 54, Elkmont 50: Tanner fell behind 16-3 in the first quarter before rallying to win the semifinal matchup. Tanner closed the game to eight points at the end of the first and only trailed by three at halftime.
Elkmont held a one-point advantage at the end of the third. Tanner then took control with a 13-2 run to start the fourth quarter.
Seniors JJ Jones and Malik Atkins led Tanner with 13 points each. Jones also had nine rebounds, three blocks and four steals. Senior Dashaun McNabb scored 12 points.
Smith finished with 15 points to lead Elkmont. Junior Preston Robinson added 12 points.
West Limestone girls 51, Tanner 23: West Limestone outscored Tanner 25-4 in the third quarter to advance to the finals. The Wildcats only led by seven at halftime after a six-point second quarter but found a rhythm in the third.
Carlie Belle Winter was the catalyst for that big run. She scored 17 of her game-high 27 points during the third. West Limestone forced a running clock in the fourth by taking a 30-point lead at one point. Cassidy Winter added 10 points.
