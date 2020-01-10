East Limestone has earned the top seed for both the boys and girls divisions in the Limestone County Tournament that will be held at West Limestone.
The tournament will begin Jan. 20 and continue until Jan. 25.
The West Limestone boys face Ardmore in the first game of the boys tournament at 3 p.m. on Jan. 20. The winner will face East Limestone in the semifinals. The other boys game will be Tanner vs. Clements on Jan. 21 at 7:15 p.m. The winner will play Elkmont in the semifinals.
For the girls, Clements and Ardmore will play in the first round on Jan. 20 at 1:45 p.m., and the winner will face East Limestone. Elkmont and Tanner will play in the other girls game on Jan. 21 at 5:45 p.m. The winner faces West Limestone in the semifinals.
The semifinal games will be on Jan. 23 and Jan. 24 at 5:45 and 7:15 p.m. The finals for the tournament will be on Jan. 25 at 3:30 for the girls and 5 p.m for the boys.
