MADISON — East Limestone took control early and coasted past Ardmore 89-30 Tuesday in the Class 5A, Area 16 boys tournament.
The Indians advance to the final against host Madison Academy on Friday at 6 p.m.
East Limestone swept its three meetings with Ardmore this season.
"We really just focused on getting a good win in the area tournament to set us up for the championship (against Madison Academy)," said Zac Cain, who finished with four points.
Jordan Moore led East Limestone with 14 points. Jeb Blanton added 13. Chandler Moore had 12. Braylen Gill tallied 10. Amar Fuqua and Riley Groce totaled nine apiece.
"The guys came out hot," East Limestone coach Jake Moran said. "We've been playing probably our best basketball and obviously it's at the right time. We're hoping to keep this thing rolling as long as we can."
Cooper Dorning had six points for Ardmore as the Tigers' season came to an end. Preston Patterson contributed five.
East Limestone took the lead for good with a 15-0 run after the game was tied 3-3 at the 5:00 mark in the first quarter. The score was 18-5 after one quarter.
The Indians scored the first 13 points of the second quarter and led 46-14 at halftime.
East Limestone split its two regular season games with Madison Academy. The Indians won 49-48 at the Mustangs on Dec. 9 and lost at home, 68-37, on Jan. 6.
"They can shoot it well and they're going to play some good defense so we've got to be prepared for it," Chandler Moore said.
Moran pointed out other matchup challenges from Madison Academy.
"For us with (the Mustangs) is their size," Moran said. "We're a smaller, guard-led team and they've got a bunch of big guys. Our biggest thing is keeping them off the boards and ... being able to guard their size and being able to run offense and execute. To try as close to perfection as possible."
