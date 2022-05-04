East Limestone scored a pair of quick goals and overcame a furious West Morgan rally to defeat the Rebels 6-3 in the second round of the girls Class 4A-5A playoffs on Tuesday at Jack Allen.
The Indians advance to face the winner of Russellville-St. John Paul II in next week’s quarterfinals, while West Morgan’s season comes to an end at 10-10.
The Indians jumped out to an early lead Tuesday, scoring twice in the first 11 minutes of the opening half. West Morgan’s Brandy Hernandez scored off an assist from Madison Parker midway through the first half to cut the lead to 2-1 and converted a penalty kick in the 59th minute to tie the match at 2-2.
Parker scored off an assist from Jackye Delgado five minutes later to give West Morgan it’s first lead of the game, but East Limestone converted a penalty attempt less than a minute later to tie the match at 3-3.
The Indians took the lead for good with a goal in the 74th minute of play and added a pair of goals in the final two minutes when West Morgan dropped a defender to push for the tie.
Diana Romero finished with 11 saves for the Rebels.
Class 1A-3A
Tharptown boys 4, Tanner 3: Junior Diaz scored a pair of goals and assisted on a third as Tanner’s season came to an end.
Justin Moreno also scored for the Rattlers. Tharptown advances to face Collinsville in next week’s quarterfinals.
