East Limestone has reached the playoffs three straight years and four of its last five seasons with the last postseason win over Boaz in 2018.
The Indians are in Class 5A, Region 8 with Ardmore, Brewer, Fairview, Lawrence County, Russellville and West Point.
---
Head coach
Clint Woodfin is in his second year as head coach.
---
Last season
East Limestone finished 5-6 (3-3, fourth in the region). The Indians started the regular season 4-0, including 3-0 in region play, to reach the playoffs before losing at Arab in the first round.
---
Words to grow on
"Our guys expect to get into the playoffs," Woodfin said. "They know how to fight. That's a trait of our culture, really the community here. Our guys are pretty tough guys. They don't quit at anything they do. Expectations are high.”
---
Quarterback
Jake Cochran will be the starter. Woodfin has been impressed with the junior’s offseason preparation.
“He has progressed better than I thought he would at this point,” Woodfin said. “He knows the offense as good as anyone I’ve ever had. I put in a new offense (when I took over as coach). The learning curve was really big.”
---
Offense
Senior wide receiver Roman Schrimsher returns as a leading target along with junior Garrett Ritter and sophomore Bryson Grissom. Senior Travis Betterton and junior Donavin DuBose will anchor an experienced offensive line. Sophomore Will Dixon will also have an opportunity to contribute there.
Sophomore Xavier Edwards will start at running back.
"He's a big physical kid," Woodfin said of Edwards. "One of the strongest kids we have. One of our hardest workers. Great cultures are formed when your best players are some of your hardest workers and he's definitely one of our best. We're going to expect him to do a lot from the offensive side and hopefully some on the defensive side."
---
Defense
Schrimsher (defensive back) and junior linebacker Hayden Bonville will lead the defense with Ritter, Grissom and sophomore Caleb Click chipping in.
---
Must-see games
East Limestone will host Athens in the season opener. The Indians will travel to Brewer, which beat them 27-21 last season. East Limestone rallied from a 21-0 deficit late in the third quarter to tie it 21-21. Three-time defending Region 8 champion Russellville comes to town Sept. 22. The Tigers are 18-0 in the region during that stretch. The Indians will play at Ardmore in the region finale.
---
Final word
“We don’t look past the first game,” Woodfin said. “Which is Athens. Which is a big rival. We’re excited about that. That’s going to be a big crowd. A lot of excitement, especially with that being our first home game. I think it’ll be a great way to kick the year off.”
