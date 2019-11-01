CAPSHAW — DJ Davis and TJ Tyson each had a pair of rushing touchdowns as East Limestone wrapped up the season Friday with a 57-13 win over Tanner.
Davis carried the ball nine times for 147 yards, scoring on runs of 22 and 41 yards. Tyson added touchdown carries of 11 and 25 yards.
Jedidiah Sutherland returned an interception 82 yards for a touchdown and JD Farr recovered a Tanner fumble in the end zone for another score.
Kollin Swart (51-yard touchdown reception) and Fortune Wheeler (5-yard run) also had touchdowns for the Indians (4-6).
Skylar Townsend and Macarius Jones each had one touchdown for Tanner (1-9).
